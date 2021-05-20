Join solidarity event at Handy Chapel
About a year ago, following the death of George Floyd, a small group of white Christians announced in this space that they would stand silently in front of the Handy Chapel for 8 minutes and 46 seconds — the time it took for Mr. Floyd to be killed.
They did stand to confess their inaction and apathy towards their Black brothers and sisters who are living in America feeling like second-class citizens.
Much to our surprise, we were joined by about 70 other people, including African Americans.
A frequent writer to the Editor chided us for doing too little and doing it too late. We agreed with him.
Now, about 10 months later, we feel that there is reason for some optimism.
Derek Chauvin, the police officer who killed Mr. Floyd was convicted, providing justice for Mr. Floyd’s family. There was a sigh of relief across America. Justice for a Black man.
Following the local act of solidarity in front of Handy Chapel last year, a group of Christians, this time Black and white, started meeting regularly. This cross-cultural conversation brought new understanding and a deep love between people who are unlikely to have met except for that event. A Black member of our group impressed upon us that Mr. Chauvin and his family are also experiencing much pain and need prayers — a thought that did not occur to the rest of us.
Believing that “he who forgets the lessons of the past is bound to repeat them,” we are working on a memorial wall in the stairwell of Four Winds Coffee and Tea. This display remembers the stories of African Americans and their experiences, from slavery to today.
We have begun a monthly open forum to discuss the issue of race and faith and its many facets. We are making a deliberate effort to reach across the racial divide.
On Friday, May 21 at noon, we will again stand in solidarity at the Handy Chapel. This time we will stand together, Black and white. We will remember the death of Mr. Floyd. We will also celebrate a few small steps of progress, new friendships and a fresh appreciation for each other.
We will stand in silence for 9 minutes, but this time we are going to hold hands — the time-honored gesture of friendship. We will be wearing masks and will have plenty of hand sanitizer available.
You are invited to join us.
ANDREW MARAIS, Christ Center; JYMI BOND, therapist; JOHN DICKEY, Handy Chapel; JOSH McCARTY, River City Church; WILL KUHLMAN, Christ Center; JAKE STOREY, Harvest View Church; GERDA MARAIS, River City Church; TOM HANSEN, Presbyterian Church;
MELINDA VEATCH,
First Presbyterian, Glenwood Springs; JOY SCHMITT, Four Winds Coffee and Tea; T.J. DICKERSON, Young Life;
NATE and JAMIE ROBINSON, Fellowship of Christian Athletes; STEVE FERRIOLI; DON and JEANNINE MAIER; MARY CLAYTON; DEBE COLBY; and CHRIS MATTOX, business owner
Many questions remain about wolf management in Colorado
Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser was very insightful and correct when he recently sent a letter to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission requesting them to consider representation on wolf advisory committees to be composed of mainly Western Slope people whose interests are the ones mainly affected by wolf reintroduction.
If you have been following the problems in the amount of money the northern tier of states from California and Oregon to Minnesota and Wisconsin have spent (and will continue to spend) concerning wolf management, associated problems such as loss of livestock and payments thereof, various unspecified non-livestock losses and health and safety, you will see they have spent millions upon millions of dollars to address this issue.
Wolves are not endangered. A continuing issue that is not being addressed in Colorado is funding. Did Proposition 114 mandate CPW to conduct and complete a plan for reintroduction and to be responsible for management functions and costs such as reimbursement for livestock losses?
I believe it is the responsibility of the legislature to pass reasonable legislation which will provide funding for continued management of wolves as this was passed by the vote of all Colorado voters. CPW is funded mainly by licenses and fees that should not be up to the sportsmen to fund wolf reintroduction and management.
I noticed that one of the proponents of wolf reintroduction stated that wolf reintroduction and management would only take 1% of CPW’s budget. Do not forget that your license costs have doubled in the past three years. CPW is currently expending additional funds that were not budgeted for nor approved by legislative procedure on wolf management. Colorado does not have an environmental impact statement or environmental analysis to my knowledge. Other states did have such a document and the southern states of New Mexico and Arizona have one for the reintroduction of Mexican wolves. Colorado was not included in either document. Is it illegal to reintroduce wolves without an EIS? Things have significantly changed since 1941 when the last wolf was removed from Colorado. Wolves are no longer endangered as the northern states prove.
Another issue I have is the silence we have been provided by the media and the professionals from our managing agencies as to the productivity of the current pack in northwestern Colorado. We’re going on the third year of the knowledge that a pack existed along with prime habitat (that is elk in limited license unit 201). I sometimes wonder why I spent 35 years trying to build big game populations and work for the sportsmen when ballot box management is the answer. As one all-time game warden told me “When the last person on earth dies, a coyote will come along and whiz on your tombstone!” The same can be said for wolves.
BOB CLARK
Retired Division of Wildlife biologist
Cedaredge