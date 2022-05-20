Why we need to restore
the balance in our politics
A fresh approach to citizenship is underway in Mesa County and you are warmly welcomed.
Restore the Balance is made up of Republicans, Democrats and unaffiliated voters — conservatives, moderates and liberals. New members are flocking to Restore the Balance because they want an end to political extremism.
As you and I have witnessed, political extremism is threatening the vitality of our democracy. And, sadly, it is turning friends and neighbors against each other. In the same way we cannot live without oxygen for more than a minute, political extremism depends on intimidation, outrage, false conspiracies and lies to survive. This malignancy will not go away on its own.
By joining together and insisting that truth, facts and civility be elevated to their rightful place in governance, Mesa County can become a model of recovery and resilience. People from all walks of life (myself included), have visited the website, RestoretheBalance.org. They have read and signed the pledge to help support this noble cause. I hope you will, too!
JACQUELYN DANSBY
Whitewater
Todd Rowell understands what it means to serve
On June 28 voters will have an opportunity to vote in the primary election. While all the issues on the ballot are important, the vote for Mesa County Sheriff is, arguably, one of the most important. The person selected to be our sheriff will take the reins of one of the most progressive and well respected law enforcement agencies in Colorado.
In October 2000, I had the privilege of administering the oath of office to a bright young man who, following his service in the Marine Corps, graduated at the top of his class at the police academy.
Todd Rowell’s years of service to his country and to Mesa County have clearly demonstrated how seriously he takes his commitment to the Constitution and to the citizens of Mesa County. His common sense leadership has served us well.
We live in divisive times. The ongoing spectacle in the world of politics sometimes makes it difficult to select a candidate. One of the best ways to find the right candidate is to examine their past record.
Todd is a man of character who understands servant leadership. He has proven his ability and commitment to serve Mesa County. I urge you to vote for Todd Rowell for Sheriff.
RIECHE CLAUSSEN
Former Mesa County Sheriff
Rowell in the right man to be Mesa County’s Sheriff
I am pleased to write this letter to endorse Todd Rowell for sheriff in the upcoming election.
In serving more than seven years as town administrator for Palisade and its police department, I had many contacts with the Mesa County Sheriff’s Department. We worked closely with them on many fronts. Prior to my retirement, I worked with Matt Lewis as sheriff and respected his opinions. Matt recommended Todd to fill out his term and the County Commissioners saw the wisdom in this, appointing him to the position.
Sheriff Rowell grew up in Delta County and proudly served our country in the United States Marine Corp. from 1995 to 1999. Todd has more than 20 years of service in the Sheriff’s Department and has risen through the ranks gaining understanding of the variety of services the department provides in our diverse community.
I have recently gotten to know Todd personally. He is a husband and father and has a deep desire to serve this community. I believe it his intent to strive each day to make Mesa County a better place to work and live. He has the experience and skills necessary to manage his department of 250+ employees and 350 volunteers, along with the ability to support our municipalities, schools, businesses, etc.
I believe his continued leadership as sheriff will benefit Mesa County and its citizens. Sheriff Rowell has also demonstrated his ability to be an emissary for Mesa County in state-wide law enforcement and legislative issues. Please join me in keeping Todd Rowell as the sheriff of Mesa County.
RICHARD SALES
Fruita