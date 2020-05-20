Pugliese gives incomplete picture of regulation
Rose Pugliese’s Sunday column bemoaning the new public protections in Colorado’s energy policy should be read closely. You’ll notice she never lets the reader know just what provisions she’s describing; only that they are “onerous” and “burdensome” and even “intended to devastate.” Let’s look at a couple of important changes in the new law.
One change is local governments (cities and counties) will now have some control over drilling in their jurisdictions. Doesn’t sound very “onerous” to me. Who would argue a city should have no ability to govern themselves and their community? Ms. Pugliese doesn’t want to argue this so she leaves that part out.
Here’s another. The makeup of the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission (COGCC) has changed. The new commission will have experts representing public health, wildlife, agriculture, technical expertise, local governments, environmental issues, an oil and gas industry attorney, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, and the Department of Natural Resources. Doesn’t sound like it’s “intended to devastate” to me. Actually, it sounds like an appropriate mixture of viewpoints providing public protections while managing state resources. Again, how is this “burdensome”?
Ms. Pugliese should spend more time honestly communicating with her constituents and less time lobbying for the energy industry.
RICK MATTHEW
Grand Junction
‘Authentic’ freedom is being responsible toward others
Freedom is not an individual absolute! Freedom is not limitless! This old line demonstrates: “The freedom to swing one’s fist ends where the other person’s nose begins.” Freedom to do whatever one wishes is limited by laws precisely because one individual’s freedom most definitely ends when that individual’s actions threaten the freedom of another to remain alive or not be assaulted, or that other’s property, or that other’s livelihood — among many examples.
The current actions by protesters claiming that they think freedom only truly exists if they are free to refuse to do whatever government officials require them to do, when those officials are seeking only to protect and serve the health and well-being of the citizens they were elected to protect and serve — even including those very same protesters, whether they want it or not — demonstrates precisely that it is not authentic freedom whatsoever, but intentional and reckless willingness to threaten the freedom of living of others! Yes, COVID-19 has been that life-threatening — just ask anyone connected to the nearly 85,000 (and still counting) dead.
Without debate or question, no individual’s freedom is authentically dependent on refusing to wear a mask, or refusing to social distance. All those who have fought and died in wars for our freedom did not do so for the freedom to refuse to wear masks or social distance, thus possibly endangering the lives of others.
Freedom does not exist in an individual vacuum! Freedom only makes good and worthwhile sense within a framework of freedom with responsibility. This means there is no actual reality of only individual freedom, because all individuals live within some connection to other individuals — that is, within some connection to community. Freedom to act depends on whether or not those actions negatively affect or limit the freedom of others. Freedom for living is definitely dependent on being responsible in one’s actions toward and with others. That is the primary basis for most laws that appropriately limit freedom!
So, when any of us hears that demand to be free to wear a mask or not, or to be free to social distance or not, know that this is not an appeal for authentic freedom, but a demand to be allowed to threaten the authentic freedom of others to live! Please do not support such demands! These demands are reckless endangerment!
And those who say they are Christian while making such demands, where did Jesus ever say that endangering the lives of others is compassionate living? You are actually disobeying his teachings to love others as you love yourself, and to do for others what you want them to do for you. Please stop the demands and follow Jesus in loving others. Thank you.
RODNEY NOEL SAUNDERS
(former Grand Junction resident)
United Methodist pastor, retired
Florissant