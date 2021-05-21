COVID risk cannot be measured just by death
Stephen Fullerton’s letter to the editor in Tuesday’s Daily Sentinel minimizes the risk of COVID by quoting only death statistics.
He fails to mention morbidity, the short- and long-term problems from the disease that do not result in death. When a child goes blind as a complication of measles, would he dismiss this as a successful recovery? If a polio patient lives with lower extremity paralysis, would this not count as a risk? If a COVID patient recovers, but has persistent lung or liver problems, memory loss, muscular weakness, or diminished mentation, can we dismiss these problems as unimportant? A recent study from the University of Washington shows that about one-third of those who contract COVID still have persisting symptoms at six months after the active disease. Even for those without long-term problems, COVID may cause days of pain and lost work.
These risks can be minimized by receiving a very safe, very effective, and very free vaccine. This simple action will help protect the recipient, his family, and even his community if we can reach herd immunity levels. We have eliminated measles and polio as health risks in this country through immunization and we should do likewise with COVID-19. Please get immunized.
RICHARD A. JANSON, M.D.
Grand Junction
Boebert’s vote on Jan. 6 probe indicates she fears the truth
When trying to figure out what she supported when she ran, Rep. Lauren Boebert came up with buzzwords more than policies — like “the Constitution.” This is approximately equivalent to supporting “puppies.” As my father would say, “Saying doesn’t make it so.” A whole three days after taking an oath to support and defend that Constitution, she voted to violate the very provision by which we select our president.
Given the opportunity to vote for a bipartisan commission to investigate the deadly attack on our Capitol to prevent the certification of the election (a no-brainer vote if there ever was one) she voted NO.
The most probable reason for voting against such a vital truth-finding mission is simply she’s afraid of that truth. She should resign in favor of someone who honors the congressional oath and thinks the facts of the attack on our Capitol are important and protection against violence attacking our democracy is a worthy project.
Tribal connection does not overcome honoring the oath and finding all the facts behind the assault on our Capitol.
TOM SILVERMAN
Glenwood Springs