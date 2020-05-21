Ray Scott is the clear choice for commissioner
What do all of us in Mesa County expect for our future going forward due to the COVID-19 pandemic? The economic impact for our state and county will see a shortfall of millions of dollars. With this in mind, this June we will be voting in the primary elections, putting forth a candidate for Mesa County Commissioner District 1 for the November 2020 elections.
State Sen. Ray Scott has the experience that Mesa County needs. We cannot afford otherwise. Sen. Scott has been representing Mesa County since 2011. He is a Western Slope native, a business owner in the construction and energy industry, a man of faith and a family man. Sen. Ray Scott knows the importance of investing in our community and strongly supports youth sports including ice hockey, soccer, youth football and all other youth programs in Mesa County.
His relationships with both federal and state legislatures will also become a resource needed as we move forward. He has been on several committees such as energy, agriculture and natural resources, transportation and much more. He has also served as the assistant majority leader in the state Senate, which demonstrates his ability to lead. He knows how to compromise as he has had to do on many occasions as a state representative and state senator. We need a leader that knows the value of working together as a team as a county commissioner and also with the elected officials on our city council boards. This experience and knowledge of working together is what we are going to need as our county recovers.
Ray Scott will be handling the state budget shortfall over the next few weeks and will be challenging any tax increase they may impose on the voters. We need that experience for county commissioner. He will have a better understanding of how to expand our resources, build and maintain our infrastructure and help businesses with tax cuts where he can and reducing fees where he can. With the crisis we are facing, Cody Davis just does not have the knowledge or background to lead us forward.
Ray Scott is the clear choice for Mesa County Commissioner District 1 as we need to elect the experience and strong voice that we are going to need for the road to recovery.
ROBBIE KOOS
Grand Junction
Local Republicans have desecrated the U.S. flag
The American flag has been desecrated by the Republican Party in Mesa County. I was incensed to see Donald J. Trump’s picture superimposed on our USA flag as shown in the Sentinel on May 21.
Rules for the flag state: “The flag should never have placed upon it, nor on any part of it, nor attached to it any mark, insignia, letter, word, figure, design, picture, or drawing of any nature. ... The flag represents a living country and is itself considered a living thing.”
JOAN COLGAN
Fruita
How long before citizens challenge oppressive rule?
Beginning in 1773, after many years of British rule under King George, the oppressive regulations and taxes were wrecking the economy and the lives of the colonists. Finally, some of the colonists declared enough and began to fight back against King George. This resistance took years and unbelievable courage by men and women who put their lives and fortunes on the line for freedom from oppressive rule.
Today, we don’t have one king; we have 50 kings, a.k.a. governors. Throughout the history of kings, some have been wise, others not so wise. Such is the situation today with the 50 kings ruling the individual states. There are states being governed where the citizens are given the facts and then are trusted to make sound decisions based on their lives and their needs.
Far too many of the states are governed by oppressive rulers who issue dictates in random manner, with differing rules that make no common sense, continuing to destroy the economy and the lives of the citizens.
Not all of the colonists were brave enough to oppose King George; however, we, Americans, owe a huge debt of gratitude to our forefathers who took a stand for liberty and the freedom to choose. How long will it be before the currently oppressed citizens who are denied their livelihood and freedom loving Americans everywhere to declare their “King George” moment? Just asking…
PHYLLIS HUNSINGER
Grand Junction
Whitewater cemetery board needs new members
On Wednesday, I had the privilege and honor of witnessing the family of “Grandmother Reeves” lay her to rest in the Whitewater Cemetery.
Members of the Whitewater Cemetery Association are volunteers. We are devoted to the maintenance and preservation of the cemetery. Some of our members are old, including me.
We need to pass the torch to some of you younger ones. We meet twice a year. We are a nonprofit association. We audit our finances, discuss any needed improvements, assign specific tasks and enjoy the fellowship of those who care for the cemetery. Call (970) 260-0155 if your interested.
RICH PHILLIPS
Whitewater Cemetery Association