A message from family of Tracey Garchar
Thank you so much to our community, family and friends. The outpouring of support from our community and across the state during this very difficult time has been both humbling and very much appreciated.
Thank you for your kind messages, visits, offers to help with anything, cards, flowers, thoughtful gifts, delicious meals, generous donations and the list goes on and on.
Tracey would be so happy to see how all of you came forward to support us. We will be forever grateful to each and every one of you. Thank you!
“Keep fighting the good fight.”
— Tracey Garchar
Sincerely,
ANGELA, MEGAN, LINDSEY and ASHLEY GARCHAR
Fruita
Independent will vote ‘on left’ until GOP fields civil candidate
I used to be a registered independent — a self-proclaimed “middle of the roader.” I voted for Biden because I wanted someone civil to represent me as a still-proud American, as opposed to the previous poorly behaved condescending president.
I’m one of those suburban women who is disgusted by our former president’s behavior. My vote in 2020 absolutely counts! As do the votes of the other millions of people who voted for Biden.
The Republican Party ousted Liz Cheney from her leadership position within the party because of her voice of reason against the perpetuated lie that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump. How can the Republican Party continue to back this lie when our highest courts have verified our election results? It’s a complete disservice to the American people, further divides us as a nation, and only encourages Trump’s pathologically egotistical reach for power. The Republicans have now lost my potential swing vote if they continue to back a self-serving power-hungry Trump. Until they can come up with a reasonable and civil candidate, I’ll be on the left.
KATHY WHITE
Montrose
Mitt Romney and Liz Cheney are relics of Republican Party
Grand Old Party sounds kind of quaint because it implies an event that is self-serving and exclusive. Perfect for Mitt Romney and Liz Cheney. These two exemplify the inverted nature of the “Old” Republican Party: They put themselves and their interests above the interests of the country, as Republicans traditionally have.
So how weird are Liz and Mitt?... and don’t forget John McCain, God rest his soul. They have been called out by a Johnny-Come-Lately, The Re-builder, Donald Trump, and are taking his snubs personally. They hold true to their mascot, the elephant.
Today, the Democrats have sold the country to China in return for selfish gains, whereas today’s Republicans put their businesses in places where they can grow within America. Democrats can hold out until China calls in the bank notes. By then the Chinese will control the US military.
Mitt and Liz are default relics of the Republican Party. The parties have flipped, leaving traditionalists on both sides irrelevant. Perhaps the mascots should change as well.
FRED STEWART
Grand Junction
Former First Lady must stop whining about racial equity
After reading about Michelle Obama’s interview with Gayle King, I felt compelled to comment. Michelle and her husband have their health, a beautiful home with two gorgeous, intelligent daughters, universal star status and more money than anyone really needs. What does this woman want that she doesn’t have? Total control over everyone’s thoughts, feelings, and actions. Why does she whine about issues that she has no control over? (OOPS! Did I hit a nerve?)
“Or maybe we just thought the world would change to fit our needs,” the Statler Brothers sang.
Well, Ms. Obama, it’s not going to change just because you’re you; it doesn’t work like that! When you’re looking for change, you have to look inside, not outside of yourself. I don’t think it’s equality you seek; you already have that. The problem is that you don’t talk or act like it. When you have a “victim” attitude, you’ll get the “victim” treatment. Whining falls on deaf ears, especially when it’s the same rhetoric year after year. Act like you’re someone, but not like you’re better, and you’ll soon see people don’t give a hoot about the color of your skin. People are much more interested in what one does about the problems they consistently cry about, not what you demand the rest of us do about it.
Unfortunately, I have known people who have had so much to be grateful for and yet they are so determined to take up residency on the pity-pot.
BETSY TUTCHTON
Grand Junction