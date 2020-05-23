Treat Memorial Day as a solemn occasion
It’s the Friday before Memorial Day and I have already received four Happy Memorial Day wishes from various businesses, three Memorial Day sales notifications and a phone call wishing me a Happy Memorial Day.
I simply don’t get it. The word memorial means something that honors a person who has died or serves as a reminder of an event in which many people died. Memorial Day is meant to be a day of remembrance and somberness, not a day of picnics, sales and happy, happy. You wouldn’t wish somebody a happy funeral graveside ceremony, right?
When I was a teen, my family lived in Australia for several years. My sister’s birthday falls on April 25. She didn’t have a birthday party on that day while in Australia as it was considered inappropriate. April 25 is Anzac Day. It is a day that honors those who gave their lives in service to Australia and New Zealand. It is celebrated each year with solemnity.
Please do more than pause to remember this Memorial Day. It is easy to talk patriotism and much harder to actually demonstrate it through sacrifice and inconvenience.
As a side note, please wear a mask in public to protect your fellow citizens during this pandemic.
SUSAN P. ZANOL
Lt. Col., USAF (retired)
Montrose
Mesa County’s ‘Trump wall’ is one more thing to divide us
I recently read the article about the “Trump wall” built at the Grand Junction Motor Speedway and thought it odd that a business that is trying to attract customers would put up something so divisive as a wall of Trump signs.
That wall is another statement of “if you’re not with us you’re against us” that makes it difficult to have real discussions of politics and the direction that we should be going. It’s just one more thing to divide us.
So remember folks, Darren and Stacey Cook apparently do not want you as a customer at Grand Junction Motor Speedway unless you support Donald Trump in his re-election bid. Who would have ever thought that last fall when Trump mistakenly said that he was building a wall in Colorado that it was prophetic?
JASON SMITH
Grand Junction
COVID-19 is a wakeup call to protect our water supply
It is an understatement to say we all have been considering our vulnerabilities during the COVID crisis. As we recover and prepare for the future, we must wake up to the new reality of shocking, unprecedented events. Here in Colorado, this means we should sharpen our defenses for the protection of our water supply. We need to double down on methods that not only protect our water infrastructure but also provide the back up for the “what if.”
Of course the starting point is determination of the weak spots in the systems with the obvious priority of population centers. If, for example, we had a major and unexpected interruption in the mainstem of the Colorado River, what would be the diversification of water supply on which we could depend to fill in for the current water diversions? Some of the most significant water storage facilities and water diversions in the nation exist on the Colorado River. For example, if a natural disaster or acts of terrorism (like computer sabotage lifting dam gates out of sequence) led to a dam collapse, the disruptions would cause ripple effects across the nation and water and power shortage emergencies to millions here in Colorado.
The chances of this happening do not seem high, but the consequences if it did are hard to calculate. By the way, so was a COVID event. Like many others, I have pondered what ideas we should consider, and lately I have given much more time to that process. I keep thinking of the proposed water project from years ago which would move water (to which we have rights) via buried pipeline from the Green River system through a route along Interstate 80 in Wyoming and then directly south to our major population centers. As I recall, when this “out of the box” idea was presented, some of the water buffaloes and environmental gurus went to the big NO. Sure the project was complex. Yes it was expensive. But in today’s world, all these projects are. I just never really could figure out why this proposal could never get its day of consideration. You do not have to build water storage. The pipeline can be easily repaired. The supply is very meaningful. And from the environmental viewpoint, the population centers, and eastern Colorado agriculture users, will pull water from elsewhere instead of constantly seeking water from our streams, ditches and aquifers across the state. Simply stated, Western Slope water would remain in place.
Recently, I saw mention of the project, a dusting-off of the proposal. This time I hope the wake-up call we are now receiving from the COVID crisis will encourage listening and thoughtful consideration with a “can do” approach on an innovative idea that now sits on the shelf in the backroom somewhere.
U.S. Rep. SCOTT McINNIS (retired)
Chair, Mesa County Commissioners