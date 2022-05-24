Why Congress must act on youth mental health care
As a local pediatrician and Colorado native, I applaud the Colorado Legislature for the valuable actions they took this legislative session to address the growing youth mental health crisis. However, this is one-time funding, and long-term sustainable funding is necessary. Thus far, our Congress has failed to act on the critical youth mental health emergency, and I am urging Congresswoman Boebert to act.
Even before the pandemic, children’s mental health issues were concerning and growing worse. Since 2018, suicide has been the second leading cause of death for young people ages 10-24 in the U.S. Currently in Colorado, suicide is the leading cause of death for young people ages 10-24.
As a pediatrician serving the Western Slope, families come to my clinic daily to help with their children’s mental health. Regardless of a family’s needs, the wait for therapy is a few months long. For children and teens needing admission to a hospital for mental health care, the wait can be several days and is often spent in an emergency room. When suicide is the number one cause of death for our young adults, this lack of access to mental health care is unacceptable.
I am urging Congresswoman Boebert to cosponsor pediatric-specific mental health bipartisan legislation including the Children’s Mental Health Infrastructure Act (H.R. 4943) and the Helping Kids Cope Act (H.R. 4944). These policies will increase access to mental health services for kids by expanding the workforce and generating more access to mental health care.
It will take all of us working together to improve the mental health system for children, youth, and families, and now we call on Congress to act.
MEGAN STINAR
Palisade
Hatred in all its forms is the root of our problem
Regarding the May 18 editorial cartoon on racism captioned, “Anyone who doesn’t look like me is inferior,” I was struck more by the word “inferior” than by the word “racism.” In my bygone days on social media, I was prodded to defend why I wasn’t more of a good anti-racist. My reply was something like, “I’m finding enough challenge in being a good human.”
The cartoon could be mad-libbed with any number of causes, parties, religions or philosophies plastered on the guy’s shirt and a cornucopia of words instead of “look.” “Anyone who doesn’t (vote, think, worship, etc.) like me is inferior.” Racism is a problem, but it’s like a fever. You can’t eliminate the fever until the virus is gone.
Hatred is most happy when dehumanizing others. Hateful conservatives look down their noses at progressives by regarding liberalism as a “mental disorder,” and hateful progressives can more easily dismiss conservatives by smearing them with tags like “fascist” or “white supremacist.” The reasoning then goes, “Why should I waste time dialoging with my inferior?” In a day when civility and dialogue are despised, trolls win the high ground.
We will continue to circle the drain if we tolerate a cultural worldview that allows for situational hatred, where we might detest racial hatred, but justify political hatred. We will only survive when we promote a worldview where love and compassion are indispensable and all hatred is abhorred. I’m confident there is a majority out there who is fed up with the culture of self-righteous hatred. Let your voice be heard!
TIMOTHY KING
Grand Junction
Why I support Todd Rowell for Mesa County Sheriff
As a business owner in Mesa County, I support Todd Rowell for the office of sheriff.
I have known Todd personally for over 10 years. I have done business with Todd and discussed things with him, and he will listen to your comments and then make his decision. I have also seen that Todd is very honest and hardworking. While working full time in law enforcement, Todd took college classes and earned his college degree. That takes a lot of effort to work double-time like that.
Rather than resting after his work shifts, he and his wife then took on major remodeling jobs on their property. That kind of hard work and family support is what I believe in. He will work to make Mesa County a place where we will be able to feel safe to raise our kids and a safe place to run a business.
DON BARNES
Grand Junction