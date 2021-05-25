I’m not sure which is more shocking, the tone-deafness of the author or the fact that the Sentinel saw fit to print the letter to the editor about Michele Obama’s activism.
Accusing Mrs. Obama of playing the victim when she speaks up about racial inequality in America ignores the fact that the former First Lady is continuing a tradition of famous people being involved in activism on issues for which they have passion. As the mother of two beautiful young women, why wouldn’t she want to make the world a better place for future generations?
Speaking out about racism she experienced is no more or less than sharing her own life story in order to make the point that there is systemic racism, even if one is accomplished and famous. It is a call for those of us enjoying white privilege to wake up to the reality of millions of Americans and join the call to dismantle the system.
Mrs. Obama is not “whining.” The author asks the question, “What does this woman want that she doesn’t have? Total control over everyone’s thoughts, feelings, and actions. Why does she whine about issues that she has no control over?” I’d like to remind the author that every activist, whether the activism be directed toward racism or environmental justice or police reform, knows that they don’t have control over the issue. If they did, they’d simply issue a dictate, and “presto-chango” the problem would disappear. Unfortunately life doesn’t work that way. Elected officials react to pressure, whether that pressure comes from lobbyists or famous people or hundreds of young people standing up and saying they’d like to make it through their school years without being shot.
Mrs. Obama wants a future for children that look like her children that does not involve “the talk.” How difficult is that to understand? Keep reflecting those important values, some of us are very interested in what we can learn from your experience and values, Mrs. Obama. Let’s dismantle systemic racism.
CLAUDETTE KONOLA
Grand Junction
Take off the masks and take back our freedoms
Consider this! It’s about time that we take our lives and our country that we love back.
In reading the obituary page(s) in the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel, I am reminded how much we depend on contact with others for our health and well-being.
It is so sad that so many of our older people (ages 75-100) are dying — people who were told to mask up and stay away from others, including their families. They were the people who led us through years of disasters and diseases and were our care-givers and teachers. They were the “home remedy” people who had to use “trial and error” to raise their families and determine what was safe and how to keep them safe. They weren’t reckless, they figured out what worked and passed it on so others could benefit. They taught us how to take what they knew and improve on it and by doing so know how to keep ourselves safe.
Those were the days of large families and hard work, but those people figured it out. They were the real pioneers of our beloved country. (Not our representatives in government or Fauci or Gates who think they are “pioneers.” They are pioneers of dollar signs and fame.)
Our great-grandparents, grandparents and our mothers and fathers didn’t depend on someone or something to tell them what needed to be done. They had to figure it out for themselves.
Isn’t it time to take back our freedoms and tell “them” we are done with this and “we won’t take it anymore”?
I’m not advocating we practice anything unsafe. Only that we don’t have a hidden agenda for what we need. We have developed our own system of what will keep us and those around us safe. Knowing what we need to do to assure our own safety and that of others.
I realize there are those who have been raised to believe they need someone to decide what is right or wrong for them. Take off the masks and take back our country, our businesses and our freedoms.
MARILYN HALL
Rifle