Why we should attack problems not people
The inaugural meeting of “Restore the Balance” launched at the CMU ballroom May 17 with a packed house desiring to end political extremism in an era where tribalism and radicalism drown out coherent thought and sane voices. The group’s mission is timely, especially in the realm of public education, where extremists from both the left and right often battle.
In the Sentinel editorial “Teachers Deserve Better,” editors criticized Board President Andrea Haitz for finding humor in the idea that teachers would discuss sexual identity instead of required content at the primary level. This act was called “bigoted,” “dangerous,” and “hurtful” on social media. Words are violence, liberals claim. Therein lies the problem. When logic is not on your side, use fallacious pathos and ethos arguments against your opponent.
The hypocritical, humorless far left’s consternation stems from the realization that Haitz didn’t change who she was when elected. While others were scrubbing their social media during the election season, she was openly advocating for sanity against the extreme push to compel teachers to use pronouns that don’t exist in English. Her stance isn’t extreme or bigoted. Insisting the world conform to a radical liberal agenda and cancel the conservative perspective — that is both intolerant and extreme.
Not long ago, District 51 teachers posted classroom signs such as “The Future is Female,” or “Black Lives Matter.” Are these signs where male and white students are excluded somehow superior to Haitz’s parody meme? Imagine a devout Christian teacher posting “Accept Jesus as your personal savior” on a large classroom banner. There are limits to free speech. We don’t yell “fire” in a theater, and we don’t editorialize in the classroom. Both could get us trampled. Instead, we ask students thoughtful questions and have them consider multiple perspectives, with developmentally appropriate material.
The Sentinel fails to understand that many local teachers are politically moderate that can respect both conservative and liberal values and don’t feel obligated to join a tribe and adopt all its viewpoints. And we certainly don’t need you to defend us by attacking Haitz. We’d do better to attack problems instead of people.
JB PHILLIPS
Grand Junction
Clean energy is more
affordable, provides jobs
In the May 22 Sentinel, Gale Norton and David Bernhardt endorse Joe O’Dea for senate and his all-in approach to fossil fuel production. They all ignore that keeping U.S. oil on the world market perpetuates our susceptibility to the whims of actors like Russia and Saudi Arabia, countries which have driven up the price of oil and are, along with the Ukraine War, causing our current energy crisis. These Republicans do not utter a single word regarding the fossil fuel driven climate crisis. They do not consider workers in the renewable energy field “energy workers” — “energy” to them means only fossil fuels.
Their philosophy is consistent with the two of three Delta County Commissioners who recently voted down an agrivoltaic installation. Those two commissioners ignored that the project, proposed by Guzman Energy and Delta Montrose Electric Association, would have preserved agricultural use of the land in question, would have lowered electric costs for DMEA members, would have boosted county property tax revenue possibly allowing offsets to lower taxes on County residents. And, it would be immune to market manipulations of hostile actors like Russia and Saudi Arabia.
The coming clean electric economy will make our energy supply more secure. Republicans want to keep us living in the past. They complain about the price at the pump. Republicans really do not want you to go to fueleconomy.gov and see that using current fuel prices, an all-electric Chevy Bolt EV, for example, will save $9,750 in fuel costs over 5 years compared to the average new vehicle. Even a Prius only saves $6,000 over 5 years. I have been driving an EV since 2019 and will never go back to gas-powered vehicles.
It is plain that today’s pump price makes the lifetime cost of an EV all the more attractive relative to gas vehicles. The auto industry sees this and is bringing more, and more attractive, electric vehicles to market. Today’s starting price of a Chevy Bolt EV is $31,500 and it includes installation of charging equipment at your home. Factor in the fuel cost savings and EVs are a very attractive economic proposition. It is too bad the GOP does not see this. Or they do see this and they are desperately trying to forestall the transition in service to their fossil fuel industry funders.
JOSEPH MCGILL
Cedaredge