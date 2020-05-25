Virus can kill the body; hatred destroys the soul
I would like to weigh in on the reported survey (May 16), “Poll: Believers say virus is message from God,” where almost two-thirds of American believers feel that God is calling for a change in behavior.
I’d like to point out that God’s last unmistakable message was 2,000 years ago. It was pretty simple, but dynamic: Love the grace he’s given and pass that love on to one another. I think it was his last message because, let’s face it, it’s a message upon which no improvement can be made.
The point is that we do not need a pandemic or any another disaster to alert us to God’s message. The challenge is to stop listening to divisive politics, self-righteous religion, wild conspiracy theories and an agenda-driven media, and revive the simple message of the Gospel: We thrive in an unsteady situation by finding stability in a community devoted to loving one another.
We need to turn our minds back to the message of love because, while a virus may kill the body, hatred will destroy our national soul.
TIMOTHY KING
Grand Junction
Now is the time to fix our national parks
Fresh from celebrating Memorial Day, it’s worth remembering that for over 100 years our national parks have honored and recognized those who have died serving our country.
In fact, national parks preserve and commemorate military history in at least 156 different sites across the country. These include national battlefields, military parks, forts, and cemeteries that preserve and interpret our nation’s military history.
Sadly, our national parks are crumbling because of unreliable funding and aging infrastructure. Things like buildings, historic markers, monuments, roads, and bridges need fixing. Repairs to our parks now exceed $12 billion. Roughly $6.2 billion of that is in park sites that honor our fallen heroes.
That’s why I’m grateful to see Senator Gardner and bipartisan leaders in the U.S. Senate announce their intention to pass the Great American Outdoors Act in early June. If enacted, it would help address critical repairs in our national parks and public lands by dedicating up to $9.5 billion over the next five years to the task. It also would fully and permanently fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund.
Now is the time to fix our national parks. This legislation would put people back to work, spur local economies that depend on visitors, and preserve these iconic treasures for generations to come. Most importantly, it would honor those who have sacrificed everything for our country.
RYAN FITZGERALD
Wheat Ridge
Economic diversity depends on protected natural resources
If you thought the recent relocation of the BLM to western Colorado would put public land management closer to home, think again. The recent Trump administration BLM Uncompahgre Field Office Resource Management Plan wipes away decades of collaborative work by a wide swath of regional land users and advances the interests of the fossil fuel industry by opening up 95% of our public lands to fossil fuel development.
It will impact the next two decades and 675,000 acres of “above ground” public lands. The North Fork Valley will have critical protections to safeguard air, water, wilderness and wildlife wiped away. Local governmental agencies there have worked to leverage the various land use issues. The North Fork Alternative Plan is a balanced proposal developed by community stakeholders which emphasizes improving, rehabilitating, and restoring ecological resources while allowing appropriate development scenarios for mineral leasing and others in the North Fork Valley. Our economic diversity depends on protected natural resources.
A new normal respects the natural world and puts us in a position to be responsible stewards. The new BLM draft plan does protect some small streams in the San Miguel, Dolores and Gunnison watershed, but we all know how the industry respects oversight, especially in the Trump administration. We need better leadership on the Western Slope that speaks up for regional interests not federal ideology. We need leadership that envisions, plans and implements a solid and diverse economic future. It appears the Trump administration did not send its friends to help us solve the many problems around land use, but to impose the economic wishes of fossil fuel interests. This threatens the many economies that could sustain a new future including agriculture, outdoor recreation, hunting, fishing and careful energy development.
TANYA TRAVIS
Grand Junction