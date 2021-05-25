Circumstances require a return to masks indoors
As a physician, I believe that the medical science is true that a vaccinated person, who has close to a 95% chance of being protected from COVID-19 by that vaccine, need not wear a mask.
As a citizen, I know the public health reality, especially in Mesa County, is a different story. Currently, our local hospitals are more full now than they were during the winter COVID-19 surge, with 91% of hospital beds and 90% of the ICU beds currently in use. Our pace of vaccinations has drastically slowed while cases, and variant cases, are climbing rapidly.
CDC’s guideline that vaccinated individuals need not wear masks, though scientifically correct, is a public health gamble that this will encourage people to get vaccinated. It is a gamble that failed here and could not have come at a more disastrous time for Mesa County. A quick glance around any indoor retail space is proof that the message sent by the CDC, that you need not wear a mask if vaccinated, has been received locally as “Yippee, it’s over, you don’t need to wear a mask AND you don’t need to be vaccinated, either.” By my count last weekend, while shopping (masked) for groceries, plants and sporting goods at three separate venues, it might appear that 95% of the local population is vaccinated.
The truth is far different, and very stark: new infections in the past week exceed the number of first dose vaccinations administered by the county. Those critically ill with COVID-19 in the hospital are not just the elderly, frail or immune compromised people most of the lay public imagine; they also include previously healthy young parents and spouses who may not live to leave the hospital. Colorado is tied with Michigan for the highest case rate for the country. Within Colorado, Mesa County is one of the four worst counties in the state. Fewer than 40% of eligible county residents are vaccinated. While masks indoors for those who are not vaccinated are recommended, it is impossible on the ground to distinguish between those who are, and those who are not, vaccinated, making any one of us in an indoor space, whether an employee or a customer, more vulnerable.
Mask requirements are now left to local guidance. I urge Mesa County Public Health to take into consideration our local realities of high county case rates, high hospitalization rates for all comers, the rise of COVID-19 variants, and local behavior with regard to masks and vaccinations and to immediately reinstate the requirement for masks in all indoor spaces until these factors improve.
Sincerely,
CAROL FOWLER, MD
Grand Junction
No money from hunting license fees needed for wolf restoration
I’m responding to Bob Clark’s letter in the May 20 Sentinel. I am also a wildlife biologist who retired from the state wildlife agency and Mr. Clark was my supervisor at the Colorado Division of Wildlife (now Colorado Parks and Wildlife, CPW). I respect him as a fine person but disagree with his views about Colorado wolf management.
Most important is funding. Gov. Jared Polis just signed Colorado’s budget and it provides $1.1 million from the General Fund to CPW to reintroduce and manage wolves. Not a penny of hunting license fees is included. House Bill 1243, which will soon be on the governor’s desk, prohibits the use of license fees to fund wolf restoration, relying instead on General Fund and other CPW revenues, such as lottery proceeds. Hunters, with the support of wolf advocates, asked the legislature for this requirement and the bill has moved easily through the legislature.
Attorney General Phil Weiser’s letter to the CPW Commission, supporting a request from counties to create a special advisory group was met with skepticism by the commission as they already have a robust and effective means of gathering and addressing the views of the counties and the public. Counties will have many opportunities to weigh in on wolf management.
Mr. Clark states that wolves are not endangered. In fact, they are listed as an endangered species by Colorado. The wolves in the northwest corner of the state were eradicated, as they moved between Colorado where they were protected as a state endangered species, and Wyoming where they could be killed without a license.
He further implies that wolves will cause a decline in elk populations. Yet the states of Montana, Wyoming and Idaho, with more than 2,000 wolves, have more elk now than they did when wolves were reintroduced in 1995.
Lastly, Mr. Clark misunderstands the National Environmental Policy Act, which requires an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for some federal actions. No federal action is involved in the restoration of wolves to Colorado by the state; no EIS is required.
The voters and the legislature agree that wolves should be returned to Colorado. There are valid concerns about wolf restoration that need to be heard and understood, but it is not helpful to supply misinformation to the discussion. Let’s create a plan that brings back our wolves, but let’s do it with honest and informed actions.
GARY SKIBA
Aztec, New Mexico