We have more guns in this country than we need
Another mass shooting involving innocent children in Texas. When will it stop?
It’s time to call out people who support American’s right to own guns no matter what, including assault weapons who’s only reason for existing is to kill many people in a short amount of time.
You are more interested in protecting your right to own a gun than you are in stopping the carnage of gun violence. We have more guns in America than we have people and we have way more shootings, by far, than any other country. Why is that?
The answer is that it is way too easy to get a gun or assault weapon in America. All these guns in our country is an absolute sickness. You are soulless if you believe otherwise.
JIM DENTON
Grand Junction
Do we actually care about the sanctity of life?
Another horrific event took place in America. An 18 year old gunman walks into an elementary school with one or more guns and shoots dead 14 children and one adult. Just last week a young man walks into a supermarket and kills 10 people of color.
Have we lost the ability to cherish life? Do we no longer care?
Week after week, month after month we hear stories of brutality and death. On one hand we hear how abortions are murder by those professing the sanctity of life.
Where do they stand on shooting innocent, church going men, women and children? Will they show their religious fervor to help stop the awful deaths caused by people that use military style guns and rifles while using oversized magazines? Is the protection of our Second Amendment more important than protecting our people?
We, Americans, have far more shooting deaths than anywhere else on earth. Protection of people takes precedence for me. How about you?
MICKEY KRAKOWSKI
Grand Junction
Why I’m supporting Trish Weber for House District 55
Things in Denver have become fat and bloated and we need to send a medical doctor to put the government on a diet.
Trish Weber, a local medical doctor, is just the person to do that. She is the only true conservative candidate in this race who will fight for local oil and gas production, Second Amendment rights, reliable ground and air transportation for all small businesses and visitors to travel in and out of western Colorado and improve educational opportunities for all children. She is a physician, small business owner, parent and has volunteered on numerous hospital and medical boards. She has the experience, common sense and conservative values to represent us and be our voice in Denver.
Trish Weber, MD has my support for House District 55.
GREG HAITZ
Grand Junction
Palisade water project
important for the river
The dire state of the Colorado River has been in the news a lot lately, with Lake Powell dropping to historic lows and big releases from Blue Mesa last year that left marinas high and dry.
It’s now more important than ever to get the most value out of every drop of water that we have, but the infrastructure to do that can be very expensive. One example is the 100+ year old Grand Valley Hydropower plant, which sits in Palisade. After spinning turbans to generate power, the water running through the plant can stay in the river to benefit endangered fish and boost flows some people like to float on.
The better shape the hydro plant is in, the more water it can pull down. It’s currently undergoing an expensive rebuild, and has already been awarded several million dollars in state and federal grants.
We still need more to finish the job, though, and can use all the state and local help we can get to make sure that we and other worthwhile water projects in Colorado can access some of the $8.3 billion the federal Infrastructure Investments and Job Act dedicated to western water.
MAX SCHMIDT
Palisade
Why Congress needs to get out of the stock game
When Congress passed the STOCK Act in 2012, the law was supposed to stop congressional insider trading, improve transparency and increase public trust in the legislative branch.
But it didn’t go far enough. Recently, the news outlet Insider identified that many members of Congress have failed to properly report their stock trades, making it impossible to fully enforce the STOCK Act. We must go further and stop sitting members of Congress from buying and selling stocks altogether. That’s the best way to make sure that our elected representatives are responsive to our needs and not thinking about how a particular policy might affect their stock portfolio.
Thankfully, there are several proposals before Congress to address this problem. I urge our leaders in Congress to come together and pass legislation for the good of the American people.
MARK ELTING
Grand Junction