What’s so wrong about supporting a candidate?
I would like to respond to Jason Smith’s letter printed last Sunday. Jason Smith’s presumption that any public display supporting a presidential candidate will further “divide the country” is hypocritical.
How is a public display of support for your choice for candidate a statement of “if you’re not with us you’re against us”? By claiming outright that others boycott a private establishment because of your conceived perceptions is reprehensible and actually a great example of such said “if you’re not with us you’re against us” mindset. Can a sign cause such physical or emotional discomfort as to justify an attempt to financially damage a private business? I would hope the choice for supporting your candidate a better action than publicly ridiculing the opposing party. However, tolerance and empathy seem to be a rare attribute in the American people anymore. Have we become so bigoted as a nation where we feel justified in the acts of malice against others with whom we disagree? Once upon a time this country was founded on the voices of many coming together to form a nation suitable for all and not the individual.
RACHEL YOUNG
Grand Junction
We are lucky to have ‘experts’ voicing concern for president
I am simply amazed at how smart today’s journalists (and the mainstream media in general) are. Not only are they great journalists, they are well versed in, it seems, every discipline and the American way of life. Recently, I have also learned how many of them are medical experts. David Brooks of the New York Times, in his May 24 op-ed in the Sentinel pronounced that President Trump is depraved (corrupted, wicked, evil). For the past three years plus, I have heard and read from many “expert” journalists diagnose the many mental illnesses our president is suffering from. I just cannot get over the brilliance they display the way they can long-distance diagnose President Trump. The recent hydroxychloroquine dust-up is a perfect example. President Trump, our very transparent president, mentioned he was taking the drug as a prophylactic. Oh my gosh! All the medical “experts” (Neil Cavuto, Chris Cuomo, Don Lemon, and many others) pronounced dire warnings, and warned him he might die. Never mind he took the drug under his doctor’s supervision. We are indeed fortunate to have so many “medical experts” voicing concern for our President. These people are a joke! I am just a conservative voice out here in “fly-over country,” and the one thing I can do is vote — at least for now. Trump 2020.
RAY BRANDON
Grand Junction
No surprise that local GOP officials don’t follow norms
I want to thank Joan Colgan for her fast response regarding the flag shown in the Sentinel on May 21. I was disgusted and angered by the Republican Party’s action. Yet, it is not surprising since the nation’s leading Republican and his administration follow no rules. They do as they please, disregarding any rules or norms.
JEFF PHILLIPS
Grand Junction
Rowland isn’t perfect, but she’s more than qualified for the job
We’re voting for Janet Rowland for Mesa County commissioner because we know her. She is a good person, though not a perfect one. For anyone out there who is perfect, you’re allowed to cast the first stone. Or rather, in 21st century style, dredge up venom-filled mud and throw it hard with all the bitter vitriol you can muster. Seems that’s what’s happening in every election anyway. Yawn.
Since it’s wholly impossible for anyone running for office to be perfect, let’s focus on the best qualities for the job. We have information that as a previous commissioner, Janet worked a solid 40-hour-plus week, unlike some other elected officials. Not only does Mesa County need a hard worker, we need an organized, highly intelligent and intuitive person with compassion for disadvantaged children and for the disabled. Janet is experienced and resourceful in government, and we need her creative ideas to address the social problems that plague our county. With good faith and confidence, we stand with Janet Rowland, and hope you will, too.
RAY and ROSANNE CROFT
Fruita
Seniors won’t visit businesses that don’t make them feel safe
With our county virus numbers proving we have done a good job following the rules with very few cases of the virus and so far, thank God, no deaths, I am afraid of where to go from here.
To open up businesses, they need customers and what 80-year-old person, like me, is about to go into a business that does not require and enforce masks?
Selfish people who have no regard for my safety thinking they are safe or exercising their RIGHTS will keep many older folks home with their above-average spending money until things are much more safe. Go ahead and go maskless and watch it take six to 24 more months for stores to suffer and their help not being rehired. Yes, you are protecting YOUR rights but what about ours, being safe?
R.M. SHERMAN
Grand Junction