Why I am supporting Todd Rowell for sheriff
This letter is to express my support for Todd Rowell as sheriff of Mesa County and to urge my fellow citizens to do the same.
While Todd’s law enforcement career has spanned two decades in Mesa County,10 I really didn’t have much contact with him until the most recent ten years after he had been promoted to Operations Captain at the Sheriff’s Office. I was the Operations Deputy Chief at the Grand Junction Police Department and we both had the responsibility of directing patrol resources to best address criminal activity in our respective jurisdiction. As a result, we worked together to develop complementary and pro-active approaches to addressing crime problems and responding to the varied calls for service throughout the county.
A few short years later Todd was promoted to the position of Undersheriff, where again we collaborated to address many similar issues being faced by our respective organizations. Though Todd and I didn’t always agree on these issues, I always found him willing to listen, open to different ideas and able to come to reasonable decisions for the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and the citizens of Mesa County. The roles and responsibilities of an urban police department and a rural sheriff’s office are similar in many ways and yet very different. While addressing the needs of our varied organizations, I am proud of how Todd and I were able to work together to make Mesa County a better place.
Throughout this time I also had the opportunity to see Todd work through complex community issues, dynamic situations and critical incidents. He always maintained a calm demeanor and worked with the available resources to develop appropriate solutions.
Todd is a Western Slope native, a veteran, and a committed public servant. Please join me in voting for Todd Rowell as sheriff of Mesa County.
MIKE NORDINE
Grand Junction Police Department Deputy Chief (ret.)
The American people want reasonable gun control
It’s been barely 11 days since a white supremacist attacked and killed 10 people because of their race using an assault style weapon and now we have another obscene attack, this time on children at their elementary school using the same type of weapon.
One has to ask, how many more mass killings are we willing to accept before we do something? Why have we allowed our legislators to enact legislation that continually relax gun laws in this country when the majority of our citizens are in favor of reasonable gun control? No one wants guns totally removed from our society, but now we have 20-plus states that don’t require any license or training for concealed weapons carry.
Somehow, many in this country have bought into the gun lobby’s arguments that we are safer with more guns. Even in the old West, the citizens of Dodge City and Tombstone understood that people carrying guns in town put everyone at risk, thus requiring a checking of guns at the city limits. Recently, we had a meeting of concerned citizens who have signed on to Restore the Balance, a non-partisan group aiming to rid our politics of extremism. Maybe this group ought to focus on Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, who bases her campaign on guns for everyone, even going so far as to send out a Christmas card with her children sporting assault weapons and semi-automatic handguns. This is extremism.
We gun owners who believe that we need to see a stop to the madness in this country must not sit idly by while our children and fellow citizens are slaughtered in mass shootings. We need to elect politicians who will enact reasonable gun control legislation, not tell us that we should send our “thoughts and prayers” to the victims of this insanity.
GLENN WHITAKER
Glade Park
Unwillingness to address gun problem is barbaric
How have we become so barbaric? Nineteen children under the age of 8 were murdered by another 18-year-old boy.
The telling sign of how uncivilized this country has become is that this boy,one day after his 18th birthday went into a gun shop and bought two semi-automatic rifles, extra magazines and 375 rounds of high-velocity ammunition (designed to inflict maximum damage on human targets) and the shop-keeper did not think that this was unusual. He didn’t call the sheriff and say, “Hey, you might want to have a chat with this boy.”
This is in a country where folks chase down young black men jogging in their neighborhoods and kill them because they might be burglars. Or white women call the police on a black bird-watcher. Or where an armed man confronting an unarmed man can shoot him down, invoking his state’s stand your ground law.
We all know that absolutely nothing will change because totally out-of-control access to firearms is more sacred than the lives of our children, our friends and fellow citizens. We have become a degraded, uncivilized and cruel country.
GARY STETLER
Grand Junction