Let’s be resistance fighters, not COVID collaborators
This COVID-19 pandemic is being compared to a world war. Let us continue this comparison.
We will be the Allies of WWII. The front line is the medical caregivers who fight this aggressor patient by patient. In Great Britain the aggressor reached their country by air. During air raids civilians took cover. COVID-19 is an airborne aggressor and per front line fighters civilians need to cover their mouth and nose with a mask to thwart the spread of COVID-19.
France and other countries were occupied by the aggressor, however many citizens resisted the aggressor. There were also collaborators who gave up and assisted the aggressor.
The United States has never been occupied until now so it is understandable that some of us citizens do not know the best ways to be resistance fighters. COVID-19 is an invisible airborne disease. It is occupying the Earth and randomly inflicting death. On many fronts of this war, the frontline fighters are overwhelmed. Our educated medical leaders are asking us citizens for cooperation to slow the spread of COVID-19. They are asking us to wear face masks to stop the spread of our own air droplets. They are asking us to stay apart so the air droplets fall to the ground. They are requesting us to curtail travel. It took years of cooperation to win World War II. Let us not give up the fight against COVID-19 after a few months and become collaborators that spread COVID-19. Let us become patient resistance fighters instead of COVID-19 patients. Please — the way to victory is to wear a mask, stay apart and curtail travel.
MARTIN STAFFORD
Grand Junction
WWII veteran would not have approved of Trump on flag
My uncle, who served in World War II, was a patriot and a staunch Republican, would not have condoned any form of desecration of our flag as seen in the “Trump Wall: in Grand Junction.
I am sure that if he were still alive (he died last year at the age of 99) he would have had no problem with the other signs. I can remember as a young boy when he was in parades honoring veterans, my aunt would make sure I understood I was to put my hand over my heart when the flag went by. Perhaps the people who put the Trump flag up should read up on just how we are supposed to take care of it if indeed we really are patriots and honor its tradition.
DENNIS WOOD
Montrose
New bigotry judges historical figures on present-day values
We live in a time of retro-racism, bigotry, armchair geniuses and historians. To paraphrase Martin Luther King, things/people aren’t judged by their character, but by present day politics. Isn’t that the way our grandparents judged things?
It goes to show that we really haven’t come that far; we have just traded one kind of bigotry for another. Those who embrace the present kind of thinking really don’t have to make any new choices; they are comfortable and self-righteous in familiar skin.
Leading this charge are the Democrats. They have horse-whipped the character of better people in our history and judge them as villains in light of present day values. George Washington had slaves. Franklin Roosevelt interned Japanese... and so on. All this without context of the time. It sort of guts history and makes it political. Without context, all of history is a joke, truth being the first victim.
So yes, Joe Biden must pick a woman. It follows in the failure of Hillary’s coronation. Where is a Geraldine Ferraro when we need her?
Reincarnated gatekeepers are rapping our cultural knuckles with that old dogmatic ruler. It is sanctioned by the Democrats led by Barack from his home in Washington, D.C.
FRED STEWART
Grand Junction
COVID-19 response is an example of tyrannical rule
The most obvious manifestation of tyrannical rule is the withdrawal of critical rights from hapless subjects to prove raw power and then, piecemeal, return those rights to suggest beneficence.
In Colorado, Gov. Jared Polis completely closed public schools with the threat that the next school year too would be cancelled. Then to further save us from our ignorant selves, he, in essence, closed restaurants, normal access to medical professionals, churches and small businesses, driving many of these into unconsidered and utter failure.
To all of these vital parts of our lives he begins to slowly lift restrictions to show us what a charitable and thoughtful ruler he is. Of course, when he grants these limited re-openings it’s in a manner that he knows is safe for us. You see, we’re incapable of making such weighty decisions for ourselves and our families.
Whatta guy is our guv.
ALAN METCALFE
Delta