No law should infringe on personal medical care
House Bill 21-1317, regulating marijuana concentrates, is just another unnecessary restriction on your health care.
Full disclosure; I’m not a user of, nor will I ever likely be a user of, medicinal or recreational marijuana. I have teenagers in this community, and like many, I have had very difficult conversations with my kids on drug use. However, I represent myself and members of the Mesa County Libertarian Party in opposing this bill on a principled basis.
This bill begins by directing the research related to concentrates and their effect on the brain. While I support more research on any topic, it’s still a waste of money considering there is a multitude of private organizations researching marijuana use both recreationally and for medicinal purposes. Put simply, it’s an unnecessary cost that will be relayed to the citizens of Colorado.
If you are 18 to 20 years old (a legal adult), this bill requires two physicians from two different practices to determine that you have a medical condition before you’re permitted to use concentrates. One will explain the risks of using marijuana, the other will provide information that explains your medical condition and that you may benefit from marijuana concentrate. Imagine going through this process to be prescribed any other prescription drug, you would likely consider it to be an infringement.
Recognize that determining the best treatment for your condition is a conversation best left between you and your doctor. However, this law mandates that a physician certifies the authorized use to a state agency with personal information including your name and address. That doesn’t seem ethical.
I invite everyone to at least read the abstract of this bill and apply it to your own personal medical conditions. Do we really want the government this involved in our personal medical care? The answer is no. I ask our state representatives to vote no when this reaches the chamber floor.
ROBERT BALLARD
Grand Junction
Foster’s leadership enabled CMU’s virus management
Bravo to Colorado Mesa University for its proactive, collaborative, comprehensive approach to managing COVID-19. The New York Times article in the May 24 edition of the Sentinel was excellent. I would add just one thing: None of what was achieved at CMU would have been possible were it not for the forward-looking, deeply committed leadership of Tim Foster over the past 17 years. Setting the stage, creating the right environment, enables good things to happen.
DORIS JANOWSKI
Whitewater
Colorado is right to outlaw unsportsmanlike hunts
I applaud Ted Williams’s piece regarding predator-hunting contests. What a great way to disrupt the balance of nature, prove one’s manhood, and make few bucks. I have to wonder, though, why the contestants devote their wholesale, destructive energies toward only a few higher-profile predators, namely coyotes, bobcats, and foxes? Why stop there?
All bird species consume flesh at some point in their lives, which means they’re predators too. Even colorful little hummingbirds eat lots of insects to build up fat reserves in anticipation of their long seasonal migrations — some species having to fly non-stop across the Gulf of Mexico with no opportunity to refuel. Kill ‘em all; they’re predators. What better way to control the numbers of predatory songbirds than to sponsor contests with cash prizes for those who can kill the most?
Sarcasm aside, I’m delighted that our resident sons of the pioneers have to cross state lines to engage in such a pointless activity By outlawing such unsportsmanlike hunts, Colorado is clearly in the right.
HANK SCHOCH
Fruita