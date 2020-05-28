Grand Valley High has a heck of an educator
It has been a rare experience over my son’s 10 years of school that he has encountered teaching professionals who have made tremendous impacts on his welfare and desire to engage in the educational process.
I have seen many community service personnel recognized for their contributions and have read of teachers’ negativity that has had devastating impacts on students. For these reasons, I feel compelled to share my thoughts regarding one of our own outstanding teaching professionals.
David Walck is the assistant principal, activities director and volleyball coach at Grand Valley High School in Parachute.
Mr. Walck is one of those unique individuals who has true heart for the welfare and benefit of students and strives to accomplish the best for those students. These aspects of Mr. Walck are conveyed to the students through his positive and supportive interactions with them. Mr. Walck makes himself available to students, in a way that is above and beyond the call of duty, addressing their needs and concerns with understanding and compassion. Mr. Walck is an extraordinary problem- solver of students’ issues and school matters. He works tirelessly, putting in excess hours for extracurricular activities, supportive contacts with students and parents, and dealing with all other aspects of his position. This has only become more apparent as he has applied himself fully to accomplish distance learning programs required during this time of crisis.
The most important qualities of a good teacher are the ability to inspire their students to engage in the learning process and to be a good role model. Mr. Walck (though not a teacher per se) excels at inspiring students to engage in the learning process. His honesty, integrity, transparency, compassion for others, and willingness to work hard are demonstrated daily to the students at Grand Valley High School, resulting in his being a premiere role model. I can only hope that my son will incorporate and emulate Mr. Walck as his role model as he grows into adulthood. Mr. Walck we APPLAUD YOU!
BILLIE BURCHFIELD
Parachute
President Trump is neither all good, nor all bad
This letter expresses my belief that all things both good and bad happen during a time a president is in office and uses his or her judgment and decisions, are how they should be held accountable and therefore judged. With this in mind, I find the following during Trump’s nearly four years in office:
GOOD
■ Decision to open the economy in increments based on local conditions, timing and governor evaluations during the coronavirus pandemic.
■ Promoting increases in minimum wages.
■ Providing a variety of guarantees to local businesses and large corporations such as the airlines, which have suffered financially.
BAD
■ Trump still supports the NRA and its control of Congress.
■ Trump still doesn’t accept climate change.
■ Trump still has done little to control North Korea atomic missile activity.
■ Trump still accepts most of Putin’s statements.
Back in February, when COVID-19 became apparent and he received strong requests to isolate groupings of people by ordering home confinement for at least 15 days and testing of those with flu-like symptons, Trump refused and thus caused tens of thousands of people in the U.S. to die. (The mayor of San Francisco isolated the city immediately and has had only one death caused by COVID-19.)
How can Republicans vote for a president who has done this?
FINALLY
I am an Ayn Rand Republican. If you want to get a better understanding of that, read “Atlas Shrugged” and “The Fountainhead.”
JOHN LORENTZEN
Grand Junction
Is there a hidden agenda behind poor road upkeep?
Routine maintenance on back roads in Mesa County has gone way downhill in the last few years. In particular, I’ve seen conditions on the Horsethief Canyon road and the Uncompahgre Plateau Divide Road that have disintegrated to the point of being impassable at normal speeds. If you drive at the posted speed limit on these routes in their poorly maintained condition, you will do damage to your tires that cannot be repaired. Apparently many people do not understand this, and they continue to drive too fast for the conditions which only makes the washboard worse.
And no matter how expensive the tire, a severe rock bruise cannot be fixed. The tire must be replaced.
So why isn’t Mesa County doing something about it? I emailed them and received a reply saying they were waiting for it to rain — that they can’t blade the improved dirt roads unless they are wet.
Then get some water trucks! The citizens of Mesa County pay enough in taxes to buy a couple. Is there more to the politics of this situation? Is it because the county roads in question travel through federal lands?
There are more and more people on these popular routes every year, and the conditions get worse and worse. Why can’t Mesa County keep up their end of the deal? Or are they intentionally trying to make these roads impassable?
BILL LASHER
Hotchkiss