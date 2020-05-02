Collaboration led to local wilderness designation
It was with great interest that I read Kevin Proescholdt’s recent op-ed “BLM harms wilderness with motorized grazing permits.”
As the former field manager for the Grand Junction office of the BLM during the long community collaboration process that led to the designation of Colorado Canyons National Conservation Area and Black Ridge Canyons Wilderness in 2000, I have a very different perspective regarding grazing and wilderness.
Mr. Proescholdt would leave the impression that ranchers in Black Ridge Wilderness are running willy nilly around on motorized vehicles.
Perhaps Mr. Proescholdt doesn’t realize that in Mesa County we don’t have rich hobby ranchers. Ranchers, particularly those on Glade Park, rely heavily on their BLM grazing permits to keep their ranches economically viable — to continue to contribute to our economic diversity, our locally raised beef, our agricultural heritage, and to not be forced to subdivide their properties to keep their ranches operating. Ranchers rely on family and friends to get the majority of their work done. They do not have legions of staff to ride the range on horseback, much less to dig out silted-in ponds with shovels.
In 1999, when the BLM Grand Junction Field Office was working on the various issues necessary to answer community questions regarding just how the Black Ridge Canyons would be managed as wilderness, grazing was a critical issue for the grazing permittees who live on Glade Park and depend on public lands as critical to their operations. It was also a key issue for the Colorado congressional delegation as well as the Mesa County commissioners.
The Congressional Grazing Guidelines leave it up to the land management agencies to work out management of motorized use in designated wilderness. The BLM began working with Warren Gore, the grazing permittee who had the largest permit within the proposed wilderness, and Steve Smith of the Wilderness Society and Jeff Widen/Colorado Environmental Coalition to outline future parameters for grazing should the wilderness be designated.
They were all very proud of their ability to sit down in the same room and work out an agreement that all could support. This very successful model was then used for all other grazing permits in the wilderness over the past 20 years.
I would hope that Mr. Proescholdt and the organizations that he represents, Wilderness Watch and the Western Watersheds Project, would devote more time and energy to supporting local land managers and local communities working together to achieve more wilderness designations. Perhaps in that manner, there could be more BLM wilderness designations rather than just the three in western Colorado, where community collaboration has been the key to success.
I am very concerned that the need of some in the environmental community (particularly those outside of Colorado) to change the rules after wilderness designation may preclude other communities supporting additional legislative efforts.
CATHERINE ROBERTSON
Grand Junction field manager, BLM
1992-2013
Grand Junction
Wagner spins a ghost story with mail-in voting fears
As a canny attorney, Rick Wagner knows better than to argue the facts when the facts are against him. So columnist Wagner spins us ghost stories such as those on display in “Too many questions swirl around mail ballots.”
Wagner swirls unverifiable suspicions of fraud, spooking us with how millions of mailed ballots “effectively disappeared.” The simple answer: Potential voters who were sent ballots had either moved since registering or decided not to vote.
He never addresses why vote-by-mail funding appears in a coronavirus relief bill. It’s not because of a Twitter plot to defeat the Tweeter-in-chief by ensuring “as few people as possible show up in person to vote in November.”
Actually, that’s a Republican trick. When pandemic-related public health concerns led to an acute shortage of election judges and sudden demand for a vote-at-home option, the Wisconsin legislature exploited rather than eased the situation. Milwaukee County normally has 180 polling places; only five were open. Nevertheless, voters stood in long lines to oust a conservative state supreme court judge up for election.
Granted, mail ballots increase the potential for fraud, just as dropping a grain of sugar in your coffee increases your daily sugar intake.
A national database of vote fraud convictions maintained by the Heritage Foundation shows that over the past 20 years there have been 143 criminal convictions involving the fraudulent use of absentee ballots. Overall, that averages to about 0.00006 percent of total votes cast. In contrast, the 574 uncollected Mesa County ballots represented a “trivial” 1.2 percent of the vote, according to the local Republican Party.
Mail ballot cheating is rare because other scams have a much better risk-reward ratio. For example, reducing polling places in Democratic strongholds while restricting stay-at-home voting has more leverage to sway elections than plucking unused ballots from trashcans.
CHARLIE QUIMBY
Grand Junction