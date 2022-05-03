Celebrate the Afghanis, but think of other refugees too
I have nothing but admiration and joy for the outpouring of support for the Afghanis that are being welcomed by our community with support and help. Our new community additions are welcome and justifiably celebrated.
Now the bad news. Using smallish numbers, we can postulate 2 million people have crossed the southern border of the United States recently. If we guess that there are 330 million people in the U.S., simple division says that 1 in 165 people here are recent arrivals.
Worse, if there are 100,000 people in the Grand Valley, et. al., then our portion of these arrivals is about 660. These arrivals have some language advantages over the Afghani arrivals, but are no less alienated, disorientated, destitute, poor, desperate, exploited and helpless.
Without any detraction from the current celebration of the Afghanis arrival, where is the acknowledgment of our, all our, obligation to these less celebrated incoming?
DAVID BUTLER
Orchard Mesa
Would second chance bill really benefit 1.3 million?
According to population.com, the population of Colorado is 5.85 million souls. According to Christi Smith and Sarah Anderson, on the April 28 editorial page about providing a second chance to nonviolent offenders, 1.3 million of that total are eligible to have their sentence sealed. That means that 22.22% of the persons living in this state have “criminal” records that could be sealed. Presumably the 1.3 million eligible persons do not include those who are not eligible for this benefit.
So, before my comment below, I support such legislation as forgiveness and opportunity, “stability and security” are critical to all of us.
There was no support provided for the alleged 1.3 million offenders. It sounds like that was just a number that somebody told somebody who then wrote it down. If I am wrong, I apologize. If not, they should. It is made up statistics that makes opinions such as those provided in that editorial worthless and creates disbelief in our professionals.
JIM GRISIER
Grand Junction
Law would penalize people extending their tax return
Good news: you are eligible for a $400 tax rebate.
Bad news: if you can’t file your Colorado income taxes by May 31 you lose out.
Every single person in Colorado is allowed by law the opportunity to automatically extend their tax return for six months from April 15 to October 15 as long as that person’s state tax liability has been paid. The law does not discriminate and everyone, whether rich or poor, old or young, regardless of race, creed, color or sexual orientation automatically qualifies. A mere two weeks ago, several hundred thousand Coloradans took advantage of this law.
SB22-233 completely upends that law. Under this bill, every taxpayer who fails to file a return by May 31 will be penalized $400 for a single return and $800 for a joint return.
That means that virtually every single victim of the Marshall Fire will be penalized $400 because their house burned down and their documents with it. My client who just went into a nursing home and has no one to help her organize her documents will be penalized $400. The retired civil service agent whose pension statement was lost by the Post Office will be penalized $800 because he is also, evidently unfortunately, married. Countless military personnel who are answering the call as we speak will be penalized simply for doing their duty. And the list goes on. We are talking about plain, ordinary, normal Coloradans.
This is discrimination, plain and simple, against several hundred thousand Coloradans.
One solution would be to base the qualification for the refund on having filed a 2020 tax return or a second round of refunds for taxpayers filing between May 31 and October 15.
Wouldn’t this make more sense than discriminating against several hundred thousand people?
ORVILLE F. PETERSEN
Grand Junction
Think about children when opposing climate bills
The way she opposes climate change legislation makes it apparent that Lauren Boebert doesn’t give a rip about her children’s future, let alone other children’s future.
ROGER MILLER
Palisade