The GOP needs a new direction
Mark Thiessen penned an excellent opinion piece in the April 27 Sentinel. He hits the nail right on the head on why Trump cannot win in 2024 despite holding a large lead in the GOP polls. I have been of this same opinion for some time.
Both Biden and Trump have announced they are running in 2024 despite polls clearly showing that most voters do not want either of them to run. Unfortunately, Trump now has a large lead in the Republican polls, partly fueled by his indictment in New York City. Other indictments may follow this year.
Is there still a window opportunity for conservatives and Republicans to go in a new direction? I hope so. Do GOP members want the GOP and conservatism to gain ground or suffer the same defeats as 2020 and 2022? The GOP (local, state and national) needs to recognize the nationwide trend of voters moving away from both parties to unaffiliated/independent status. Without this swing vote, I believe the Republican Party and conservatives have significant challenges to win state and national offices in 2024 and beyond. Trump as the GOP standard bearer faces major challenges winning over independent voters as 2020 showed. They could choose to sit out a Biden-Trump rematch.
I was very disappointed to see the Colorado GOP elect another 2020 election denier as its leader. He, too, wants to disenfranchise and alienate unaffiliated voters by excluding them from the Republican primary. He will undoubtedly push the Colorado GOP to support Trump. This will only lead the GOP to more defeats, It is disconcerting that so many Republican voters are already lining up behind Trump when there are so many quality candidates available who will NOT display his brashness, crudeness, arrogance and ego. Trump has already started his smear campaign through childish name-calling, turning on former staff, his vice president and especially Ron DeSantis. Trump is doing everything he can to disparage DeSantis and other challengers. His challengers are far more focused on meaningful policies instead of diatribes.
LEONARD LITTLE
Grand Junction
Does RTB foster the opposite of its stated goal?
I’ve watched the debate regarding Restore the Balance with great intrigue and more recently the discussion between Mr. Higgins and Mr. Voss. The plea from Mr. Voss to “get more facts” made sense. I looked at their website for more insight into the group’s desired outcome. How do they define success?
In the meantime, as a businessperson, I wanted to quantify the information provided on their website, specifically “names.” Not individuals, but what the names tell us about who is interested in the RTB mission. Of the 2,684 names provided, 72% (1,951) are listed as residing in Mesa County and 15% (405) in Colorado but outside of Mesa County. I limited further analysis to the 1,951.
I’ve read a lot of letters about who is leading the group. Did one party start the group for the detriment of the other? So, let’s look at some facts. Only 58% (1,132) reside in Mesa County and are registered to vote, as per the voter records: 11% Republican, 22% Democrat, and 67% unaffiliated. Obviously, the large majority of RTB registered voters are not Republicans and the Democratic Party supporters outnumber the Republicans 2:1
Now, I’m a simple county girl from Craig, but I don’t recall a day when I was stuck in the snow that I worried about the neighbor’s voter registration or if they signed a mandatory civility pledge online. What I do recall is knowing that the home closest was the best to ask for help. And, when I need a little more sugar to finish a recipe, I didn’t call the party office — I asked a neighbor even if we disagreed about politics.
RTB is purported to want peace in our dialogue, yet there are so many battles and letters to the editor that are the antithesis to “peace in dialogue.” It’s as if their existence causes more diatribe and does not move toward their stated goal of civility in politics. RTB has equated civility against political extremism, as if they are different classifications of the same species — absurd. Civility is about semantics, tone, actions. Extremism is about political beliefs. Someone you disagree with can be extremely impolite, but that is not the same as political extremism.
So, I ask, does the existence of RTB foster the opposite of their stated goal?
Why?
Who is benefiting?
NINA ANDERSON
Grand Junction
Mesa County public health board is in capable hands
When I served on the board of directors for Hilltop Community Resources, one year as its chairman, I had several interactions with Will Hays who was and is employed with Hilltop. I found Mr. Hays to be smart, energetic, and keenly focused on the Hilltop mission. I believe his integrity is unquestioned and he exhibits the best qualities in leadership. I feel confident Mr. Hays will be able to keep the public health board on task and make any corrections in direction required.
ROBERT REECE
Grand Junction