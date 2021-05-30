Ignorant people don’t know better
Bob Ricketts’ letter to the editor in Thursday’s edition of the Sentinel quoted his dad: “Never attribute to malice what can be explained by ignorance.” I like and agree with that. I’m a has-been high school teacher and firmly believe in the saying, “A child in kindergarten through third grade is learning to study and then studying to learn.” If this does not occur, ignorance is the result.
If a parent did not learn to study the chances are their children won’t either, perpetuating the chain. No law broken or sin committed here but ignorant people make ignorant decisions. They don’t know they are ignorant. What to do? Maybe read a newspaper, watch the news on TV and start to get informed.
PETER DEBEVER
Grand Junction
Forebears would have jumped at the chance for a vaccine
I read Marilyn Hall’s post and saw things I agree with! Our greats and grands had virus issues they worked around! I read about quarantine and masks at gatherings all over the Western Slope in 1917-18 to combat that “Spanish flu” virus that killed a bunch!
I believe the survivors in that era would have welcomed a vaccine tested for six months or a year to stop the death of family members! Now a preventative needs a 100-year OK to be accepted by some it seems!
JERRY GASKINS
Paonia
Ending federal jobless benefits more effective than Jumpstart
Gov. Jared Polis’ Jumpstart incentive plan pays lip service to the problem of the thousands of unfilled jobs in Colorado. It reallocates $500,000 from the Colorado Department of Public Health’s Disaster Emergency Fund to the Colorado Department of Labor to fund the first half of an incentive program for an unemployed Coloradan to find a job by the end of May and keep it for eight weeks. If the person is still employed after four weeks, he or she will receive a payment of $800. Stay employed for another 4 weeks and another $800 would be paid. The Sentinel reported in their front page story on May 21 that there are 60,000 Coloradans currently still receiving weekly state unemployment checks. Polis’ Jumpstart plan will only entice 625 Coloradans to go back to work ($500,000 taken from the emergency disaster fund divided by $800). The Colorado economy needs to get thousands of people back into the workforce, not a few hundred.
A better approach would be to stop participating in the $300-a-week federal unemployment benefit added to Colorado unemployment checks (which 21 other states have done). As the pandemic comes to an end, Colorado businesses desperately need to hire good workers just as unemployed Coloradans need to rediscover the self esteem that comes from earning an honest day’s pay for an honest day’s work.
WILLIAM HANES
Whitewater
Do Union soldiers’ deaths win expiation for sins of slavery?
Attempts by New York Times and other “woke” partisans to switch the founding date of USA to the 1619 English importation of 20 African slaves to Jamestown is laughable.
In 1851, did the founders of The New York Times claim a founding date of 1454 — the year Gutenberg invented the printing press? No. The Times and all other businesses and nations claim founding dates of independent or modified existence. The USA therefore dates its founding to the 1776 Declaration of Independence from Great Britain, which dates from the 1707 Acts of Union.
We had four million slaves in 1860. Daniel Greely Morrel Twombly, my great-great-grandfather, marched off with the New Hampshire Volunteers to free the slaves. He was killed at Chancellorsville, leaving his wife and four children destitute. The four million slaves he freed had the rest of their lives to enjoy their families.
Does the sacrifice of 620,000 to 850,000 Civil War fatalities win expiation for the sins of slaveholders?
In the film “Saving Private Ryan,” the eighth savior of Private Ryan dies looking at Ryan (and the audience) and says “Earn this.”
VICKI MARTIN
Clearfield, Utah
How did we get here — at full speed toward progressive era?
There are two scenarios concerning the 2020 election that have me totally confused.
No. 1: Biden cheated and stole the election, but we can’t prove it.
No. 2: the election was 100% legal but the American people wanted a man who said he would raise taxes, open the borders to anyone and stop construction of the wall and a pipeline. Plus, he never had a show of strong public support during the campaign.
It is inconceivable to me that either of these could be the truth, but it happened. And now we seem to be going full speed to a beautiful, progressive, suppressive government!
BOB STRONG
Montrose