No room for conjecture in fact-based reporting
Reference the AP article in Thursday’s paper, “U.S. coronavirus deaths surpass 100K.” Quote: “That number is the best estimate and most assuredly an undercount.”
Is this a fact? Or is this just another case of journalists doing a little fear mongering? Based on many reports I’m hearing, including some in our own state, it is quite likely that a fair share of these 100,000 deaths may not be inherently COVID-19 deaths. In those cases the individual was seriously ill and would have died, and did die, of some other primary cause with COVID-19 only being present.
Quite different than those deaths where an otherwise perfectly healthy individual dies only because of COVID-19. In these times, I believe journalists need to take the time to separate facts from fiction rather than “editorialize” based perhaps on their own preconceived beliefs. Just a thought!
DAVID ROOS
Fruita
If you enjoyed Memorial Day, remember why it’s a holiday
The letter in the May 24 Commentary section, written by Susan P. Zanol who had received “Happy Memorial Day” wishes, hit home.
This last Memorial Day was the first time I was actively and emotionally involved. My husband, a Vietnam veteran, died Oct. 13, 2019, as the result of being a participant in that war.
He was a carrier-based Navy pilot sent inland, having to live in tents along dirt runways, surrounded by trees that were being sprayed with Agent Orange.
He died from the results of the long-term damage done to his lungs. He did not consider his time a joyful experience.
It is wonderful for us to have a three-day weekend, but give a moment to realize why you have it!
RENATA BURGESS
on behalf of the Burgess Family
Fruita
U.S. flag with Trump’s image should be removed
In reference to the “Trump Wall,” my problem is not whether I like the wall or not. The U.S. flag with the image of Trump imposed on it is in violation of U.S. Code (Title 4, Chapter 1, §3) — the use of flag for advertising purposes and should be removed immediately.
DAVID CAMERON
Grand Junction
Is Navarrette calling for blind allegiance to elected officials?
Per Ruben Navarrette’s logic in Thursday’s opinion page, we serfs should shut up and obey our leaders without question.
I’m sure he backs the governors who signed executive orders for victims of the virus to be transferred to nursing homes, resulting in thousands of deaths. After all, the governors are not to be questioned.
GARY MONTGOMERY
Grand Junction
Walcher’s claim in his latest column makes no sense
Greg Walcher’s recent column, “Restoring what never was?” makes little sense. Mr. Walcher’s thesis appears to be that the US Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) is attempting through water restrictions to restore the Klamath River Basin to a state, “that never existed.” Yet, by his own accounting, the Klamath Basin once featured 80,000 acres of flooded wetlands prior to altering the region’s rivers.
Walcher goes on, reporting a Mr. Ben Duvall of Salem, Oregon would not receive enough water to irrigate even though his farm was once submerged by these same wetlands. But wait — if these are the facts, aren’t the wetlands and underlying hydrologic patterns part of the environment(s) that existed prior to the dams? While my intention is not necessarily to argue the dams should be demolished, Mr. Walcher’s fallacy does beg comment. Simply put: there was once unconstrained salmon habitat in the Klamath region. The rivers were dammed and the habitat was destroyed. The claim that historic conditions never existed is nonsensical.
By restricting agricultural water, the USFWS and Bureau of Reclamation are merely attempting to make the best of a bad situation. One can read the biological opinions for one’s self (https://www.fisheries.noaa.gov/resource/document/2019-klamath-project-biological-opinion) to see the restoration of a “natural state” is not what any related agency is attempting. One can further read on page 68 of the 2019 opinion that environmental fragmentation is the reason why coho salmon populations have not rebounded, farmer Duvall’s contentions notwithstanding. The lack of population growth is due, in part, to agriculture, but also overfishing, logging, mining, urbanization, stream channelization, and several other factors. I am sure these Mr. Walcher would also relegate to the value of people over fish. But one might reasonably ask, which people? The Klamath Tribes of Oregon, for example, are suing the Bureau of Reclamation to keep Upper Klamath Lake levels high and to keep salmon populations as viable as possible under the circumstances. (https://klamathtribes.org/restoring-fish-and-a-dying-lake/) The Hoopa of California have also filed suit. Perhaps we should pay attention to these people. If we do, maybe their histories can enlighten us on the character of the salmon habitat that “never existed.”
JOHN SEEBACH
Grand Junction
President’s initial reaction to virus made situation worse
James Gleick’s book “Chaos; Making a New Science” offers an easy read into the nature of chaos. With it you can understand world events better and have a better life. Central to this science is the notion of “sensitive dependency to initial conditions,” which is a way of saying that if you initially react just a little bit worse than your neighbor to a new problem that your outcome with time can be vastly worse than your neighbor’s.
With his initial denials — from claiming that COVID-19 was contained to China to him saying that it was political ploy by Democrats — President Trump has made the current situation far worse for our country. Ignorance and denial of science isn’t helpful.
TOM MOONEY
Aspen
Put yourself in president’s shoes before you criticize
Come on guys and gals, give President Trump a break!
If you or I were in his place trying to please 330 million people, we’d probably lie and even cuss a little, too.
JUNE HARBIG
Grand Junction