Reproductive rights are critical to all women
What actually happens to a woman’s quality of life when a government constrains her choice? I bear witness to it each day as a humanitarian aid worker managing projects in both Afghanistan and Syria. Take Afghanistan, for example, where my colleagues cannot leave the house without a male chaperone. This policy is one in a long list the Taliban government has enacted in the last two months that constrain women’s ability to attend school, access health care, move freely throughout public spaces and express themselves through speech and dress.
The treatment myAfghan colleagues endure constantly reminds me of how grateful I am to be a woman in the U.S. in 2022, but that privilege is under threat with Roe v. Wade on the brink of overturn. Of all the choices a woman must make in her life, when and if she bears children is unequivocally the most important. The ability to make reproductive health choices is the foundation upon which women’s educational and economic opportunities are built.
Studies in the humanitarian aid sector overwhelmingly report that reproductive rights, when afforded to women, enable them to pursue higher levels of education, secure more lucrative and stable employment, and make meaningful investments in their families and communities. The full spectrum of reproductive health services, including abortion, must be available for this choice to exist. An overturn of Roe v. Wade threatens that choice.
Colorado will stand as a sanctuary state if the Supreme Court’s draft decision becomes final, but women in states with anticipated abortion bans will need money, time, and in some cases, a cooperative state-level legal framework to travel and receive care. Simply put, disadvantaged women will not be able to access the care they need.
We have so much to lose at this moment in American history. I encourage you all to take cues from the example set by Afghan women who continue, in the face of incredible risk, to gather, educate their communities, write and protest their government. Now is the time to acknowledge the value women create in our community. Now is the time to act in a manner that demonstrates our acknowledgment of and appreciation for that immense value. And now is the time to think not just of how law and policy affects us, but also those most in need.
MARGEAUX PRINSTER
Grand Junction
Don Coram will work for Western Slope community
The American Rescue Act Plan (ARPA) will bring tens of millions of dollars to the Western Slope for infrastructure, law enforcement, transportation, housing and more.
Sadly, Rep. Lauren Boebert voted no to all of this funding.
Boebert, also voted no to a bill that caps out-of-pocket payment for monthly insulin to $35. She voted no on the Protecting Seniors from Emergency Scams Act, and no to Honoring our PACT Act, to ensure medical care to veterans who were exposed to hazardous materials. She also voted no to emergency funding for baby formula. Fortunately, they all passed anyway.
None of her bills have crossed the finish line.
The Western Slope is experiencing a 22-year-old megadrought. Farmers and ranchers are cutting back on crops and herds, not knowing what their share of scarce water sources will be. Family businesses have closed or are struggling to stay open.
Don Coram is running against Boebert in the Republican primary for her seat. Coram was born and raised in Montrose on a family farming and ranching operation, so he understands the challenges facing people on the Western Slope and Pueblo.
Coram has been representing the southern part of the Western Slope in the State Legislature since January 2017. Most importantly, he’s been able to work with others to get things done for our communities.
Let’s make Boebert a one-term error and elect someone who will do the work. Vote for Don Coram in the Republican primary for Colorado House District 3.
TUSTIN AMOLE
Cortez