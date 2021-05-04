Eating meat alternatives won’t save the planet
Last week, Glen Zaucer wrote a letter urging families to stop buying meat to save the planet from climate change. The author suggested plant-based fake meat was a better option. Choking down ultra-processed meat alternatives won’t save the planet — and it could be bad for your health.
Eliminating meat one day per week would make no meaningful difference in total emissions in the United States. Livestock, including all the animals that are not consumed, are responsible for roughly 5 percent of greenhouse gas emissions according to the EPA. The University of Florida found families would save more emissions by adjusting their home’s thermostat or observing the speed limit to waste less gas.
Some people think the term “plant-based” means meat alternatives are healthier. This is deceptive marketing. While meat is filled with proteins and vitamins, faux meat burgers are ultra-processed and filled with questionable additives.
The USDA notes that 30-40 percent of food is wasted. To help the environment, eat what you want — just make sure not to waste it.
WILL COGGIN, Managing director,
Center for Consumer Freedom
Washington, D.C.
Making D.C. the 51st state is likely unconstitutional
The U.S. House recently passed H.R. 51 which would make the most populated federal enclave the 51st state if it passes the Senate. Some people who live in D.C. say they lack representation because they are not part of a state. The Jurisdiction Clause, Article 1, Section 8, Clause 17 defines the enclave process. In 1790, Maryland ceded the federal district that became Washington, D.C.
After Section 355 passed in 1940, the state legislatures must provide a cession of jurisdiction over lands acquired by the federal government, and per federal law 40 USC 3112, the federal government must formally accept and record that acceptance to receive the cession by the state.
In 1929, Colorado passed CRS 3-1-130 providing a cession of exclusive jurisdiction over Rocky Mountain National Park making it a federal enclave with reservations for the state. There are residents who live within RMNP. CRS 3-1-130 preserved for the residents of the federal enclave, the right to vote in all elections “and saving, also, to the persons residing in said park now or hereafter the right to vote at all elections.”
Once a state provides a cession of jurisdiction to the federal government the only way to get jurisdiction returned is a retrocession from Congress. A state cannot take unilateral action to adjust/reverse its cession, nor can the federal government take unilateral action to acquire state jurisdiction. In this case, the state of Maryland did not reserve the right to vote in 1801 for D.C. residents.
The only constitutional fix for those residing in Washington D.C. who feel disenfranchised would be for Congress to follow the example of Rocky Mountain National Park. Congress should immediately provide a retrocession of partial jurisdiction that cedes to D.C. residents the right to vote in all local, state, and national elections, within Maryland.
One main issue with the idea that a federal enclave can become the 51st state is common sense. Maryland gave us the land that encompasses Washington D.C., if the federal enclave is dissolved then the lands should go back to the state of Maryland. This is currently what happens when the federal government disposes of lands, buildings, forts, etc. Those lands go back to the state as private property. Forming the 51st state from a federal enclave that was developed under the Jurisdiction Clause is contrary to what our founders intended and is likely unconstitutional.
BRANDON SIEGFRIED
Grand Junction
Why can’t a work crew of jail inmates keep roads clean?
First off I want to say thank you to Robert Tallarico, who wrote a letter about the city of Grand Junktion’s inability to maintain clean roadways anywhere in Grand Junktion.
I have tried many times to talk to the city (“not our job”), the county (“not our job”), the highway department (“not our job”)....
Just look at the side of Broadway, Patterson, 6&50 and forth. Take a look going north on Broadway crossing the river at the homeless camps we have there and the utter filth that is going into our river. I did call the Sheriff’s Office two weeks ago and they are aware of the problem. That’s good, I guess.
Why can’t we have a work crew from the jail do a cleaning every six months? It’s just so, so frustrating and sad I wish there was more pride in our government.
LINDA DIGBY
Grand Junction