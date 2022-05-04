Why being an unaffiliated voter makes sense to many
I find the increased number of unaffiliated voters in Colorado to be encouraging. There’s been a rapid acceleration toward finding a political home in that less defined, but growing group.
A life-long Democrat for over 50 years, as were my parents and grandparents, I find I now have to break with tradition. I still hold their beliefs, though. They always said they voted for the person. Party considerations were secondary.
So as the Republican primary draws near, I’ve joined the ranks of the unaffiliated because I want to vote for my person of choice in this race. That would be Don Coram. I can’t sit by and watch a Boebert win knowing my vote could make a difference in short-circuiting the toxic campaign that would undoubtedly continue.
I like Don Coram. He had me when he said at his announcement gathering that the “R” after his name “stands for rural.” In his nearly 10 years as a legislator, I know he is keenly aware of the challenges facing Colorado’s rural communities and I’ll bet he has an idea or two about how to approach them.
But now we suffer, as does much of the country, from political tribalism.
To say you are a “this” means by contrast you’re not a “that.” I believe voting for Don Coram in the Republican primary is a step in the right direction. He said he has no interest in engaging in Twitter wars with other candidates. That, in and of itself, sets him apart.
It’s hard to tell where the majority of unaffiliated voters in this district are leaning, but I can’t help but believe most are very, very tired of listening to the negative, predominantly baseless rants of Lauren Boebert.
To my point, her response to Coram’s placement on the ballot was to quickly file a lawsuit.
She doesn’t represent who I think we really are.
I think Coram does because I believe he can respectfully consider other points of view, as true leaders do when they participate in civil discourse in a civil society.
“R” stands for rural.
I like it. Let’s start there.
PAULA M. ANDERSON
Grand Junction
Training will protect loved ones with Alzheimer’s
At least one-third of residents in nursing homes, assisted-living residences and adult day centers are living with Alzheimer’s and related dementias. For these vulnerable Americans, the quality of the care they received is, in part, dependent on whether the staff caring for them is adequately trained. It’s critical that these professional caregivers have dementia-specific training because people living with dementia rely on them for their physical, emotional and mental health needs.
Our Colorado state legislators have recently spoken for them. In the current legislative session, State Representatives led by Barbara McLachlan of Durango and Mary Young of Greeley, and State Senators led by Chris Kolker of Centennial and Joann Ginal of Fort Collins, have taken bold action and created new “Dementia Training Requirements” that will mandate dementia training for those professional caregivers who provide direct care to people living with dementia.
The Alzheimer’s Association believes this training will provide direct benefits to our vulnerable older adults. At the same time, direct-care staff will receive the tools they need to do their job, helping to reduce job-related stress, burnout and turnover.
Sadly, the needle on Alzheimer’s disease continues to rise. By 2025, we expect a 21% increase in the disease with 92,000 Coloradans affected. Until we find a cure, improved caregiver training like that mandated in this legislation is the next best thing to ensure that our loved ones can live their lives with dignity and safety.
JEFF BIRD
Executive Director, Alzheimer’s Association of Colorado
Many children depend on school meal programs
Día del niño, or children’s day, is an annual celebration held on April 30. In Mexico and other Latin countries, people hold festivals, music shows and other special events. There are also special treats like pan dulce, flan and arroz con leche. But the fact is that as some families prepare for a fun day, others in our state are facing food insecurity.
Across Colorado, many children are dealing with hunger. This makes the meals that are provided through school lunch and summer meal programs essential to their health and well-being. Access to quality, nutritious meals has a significant impact on student health, behavior and academic success. School meals can make up more than half a student’s daily calories, providing an opportunity to ensure their nutritional needs are met.
This year, Colorado has the historic opportunity to improve children’s well-being by passing legislation to provide healthy school meals to all students. Senate Bill 22-087 would do just that, ensuring children across our state could access nutritious meals at school. Join me in calling on state lawmakers to pass Senate Bill 22-087, the “Healthy School Meals for all Public School Students Act” to provide one-time funding to continue ensuring access to healthy, free school meals.
KARLA GONZALES GARCIA
Denver