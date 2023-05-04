Assessor questions wisdom of property tax bill
Regarding Senate Bill 23-203, this last-minute bill needs to be amended. I see no reason to make homeowners prove to the assessor that their house is owner-occupied in order to receive a lower assessment rate.
Under the bill, if you rent out your house it would be assessed at a higher rate. Taxes for this higher assessment rate would most likely be passed along to the tenant in the form of increased rent— not exactly what tenants need in this real estate market.
In order to obtain the lower assessment rate, about 50,000 Mesa County taxpayers would have to file an application at the Assessor’s Office attesting to the fact that their house is owner-occupied. This provision of the bill would present unnecessary administrative hours processing applications and increased staff for the assessor. All residential properties should have the same assessment rate regardless of occupancy.
Also, the $40,000 value exemption is not nearly enough to offset the market value increases we saw in Mesa County from June 2020 to June 2022. Over the two years, our median residential value increased to $395,968 from $282,546. That’s about $113,000, or 40% in two years. Commercial properties experienced a $147,335 increase in median values and will receive only a $30,000 exemption under the bill.
Finally, if I am reading this last-minute, 58-page bill correctly, they are going to raid the TABOR surplus (remember our $750 checks) to backfill this “cut.” Sounds like a shell game. It’s not enough relief for our taxpayers. We can do better.
If they amended the bill to double the exemptions and did away with the differential assessment rates for tenant-occupied properties, I would probably hold my nose and support the bill, but as it stands, I think we can do better.
Respectfully,
BRENT GOFF
Mesa County Assessor
Fox News can’t put the genie back in the bottle
As the dust continues to settle regarding the whole sordid affair at Fox News, a few truths were exposed as we learned from the release of several pretrial findings. It clearly shows that Fox’s major hosts — Ingraham, Hannity and Carlson — repeatedly lied to their viewers regarding Trump’s defeat in the 2020 election. Fox decided their bottom line took priority over the truth so they told their viewers what they wanted to hear so they would stay tuned in. Fox also accused Dominion Voting Systems of using rigged voting machines to cause Trump’s loss. Hence, the lawsuit.
As a result of the $787.5 billion settlement it paid to Dominion, Fox also abruptly terminated their relationship with Tucker Carlson, considered by many to be the voice of the extreme fascist right. As Fox enters the post-Carlson era, it would be an excellent time for a new tagline, one that truly reflects their business model. Here’s a suggestion:
Fox News: We’ve been lying to you all along.
Fox viewers: No you haven’t!
JOHN SULLIVAN
Grand Junction
Lessons between laughs in ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’
Watching the marvelous series “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” was a blast-from-the-past journey. Taking place in the late 1950s to mid-1960s, it was full of beautiful vintage clothes, classic cars, classic tunes, authentic New York City settings and the most one-liners to laugh at in one place you could ever imagine.
But, yes, there is a big BUT. It also reflected how society treated women, minorities, religion, entertainment and politics. The entire series was true to form using every scene to reveal how women were the property of their husbands. Women were ineligible to have bank accounts or credit cards in their name, to purchase cars, an apartment, a home. They were restricted where they could work and positions available, if at all, because during the 1950-60s society frowned upon women who wanted a career, the only career acceptable was being home dutifully taking care of the children and their husbands.
The “A” word (abortion) was only mentioned in a whisper as it was considered a punishable crime. Interracial relationships were still illegal in most states.
Entertainers were restricted in their speech and performances and where they could stay when on tour depending on the color of their skin. Stepping outside those societal norms during this period meant a stint in a jail cell for lewd and obscene behavior.
This was also the beginning for obstinate souls who were tired of the social restrictions and censorship of speech. That is why this series is so marvelous. They did it, courageous men and women took small protest steps one at a time that turned into a tsunami of protests and changed our nation and gave us the freedom to be, do, say, achieve and live the way we choose as individuals and respect others to do the same.
But here is the next BUT. We are forgetting what was gained during those struggles 60-plus years ago. Freedoms so fiercely fought and won are slowly disappearing. If we don’t begin to say NO like our obstinate grandparents and great-grandparents, we could again be living in a society of oppressed citizens. Consider carefully when deciding who you vote for in an office. Do you want a person who has the power to take us back to1950? The blast from the past could turn into our future.
JUDITH CHAPIN
Fruita
School board has done plenty to be proud of
It is clear that the current D51 Board of Education is doing great things for our community. They have advocated for teachers, opened up meetings to the public, set clear goals and expectations for the superintendent and are keeping parents as the primary stakeholder in their children’s moral and educational upbringing. Some examples are as follows:
1. The board is following Roberts Rules of Order and has managed to maintain a better handle on the proceedings than other boards prior to their inception.
2. They advocated for the teachers and got them a 9% pay raise last year, along with two SPED days.
3. Mrs. Haitz ran on a platform of meetings being open and not hindering public comment. This has been upheld and they have never excluded the public from any official BOE meeting.
4. Mrs. Haitz, Ms. Lema and Mr. Jones visited almost every school in the district.
5. Andrea Haitz doesn’t “direct” the board members. She is only one of five votes. However, she does run the meetings as president of the board and adheres to the proper protocol.
6. The long-range facilities plan is in place and moving forward. Perhaps not to everyone’s comfort, but to everyone’s benefit in the long run.
The Board of Education is making a positive difference in our community, and it is important that we recognize their efforts.
RUTH KINNETT
Grand Junction
Crosswalk signal needed at Pitkin and Third
Reading the article about road construction and safety around the Grand Valley gave to me a moment to suggest installing a traffic control light with crosswalk signals at Pitkin Avenue and Third Street. It would needfully slow traffic coming east on Pitkin from around the curve from First.
MARTIN BRADEN
Grand Junction