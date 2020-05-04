Don’t be an unwitting virus spreader like ‘Sam’
Someone with COVIC-19 is out and about in our small town. Let’s give this person a name — Sam.
Sam doesn’t know he/she is infected, being one of the lucky ones that have no symptoms and feel perfectly normal. Sam is a healthy person and feels no need to be greatly concerned about distancing or wearing a mask, especially since it’s been said that masks may not protect you much.
This morning Sam went to the grocery store and also the big box store to pick up some home and garden supplies. Unknown to all. Sam was freely shedding virus from an unmasked nose and mouth while moving up and down the aisles and through the checkout.
Late afternoon Sam went to see his/her parents and a visiting brother and family who were leaving for home in the morning. With each exhalation and the passing of snack plates and beers, Sam shared the virus with the rest of the family.
Could this be you?
Please help us get back to normal sooner by wearing a mask to protect others when you are inside a public space or around a group of people outside.
Thank you.
RICHARD EDWARDS
Grand Junction
Write-in hopeful says county needs a businessman in office
My family settled in Mesa County in the 1880s they arrived looking for land and opportunity. They found both and they ran cattle on Kannah Creek and summered their livestock on the Grand Mesa. With my grandchildren we have been in Mesa County for seven generations. Every generation has had its share of challenges. The challenge for the first generation was finding and building the homestead for the family. Every generation found a way to persevere and over come adversity. We have seen many booms and busts in Mesa County.
I am running for Mesa County commissioner as a write-in candidate for the June 30 primary, I am a product of Mesa County. I am a Palisade businessman with 42 years of business experience. With the help of family members we built two businesses in Palisade. Jay-Max Sales recently merged with Kimball Midwest where I am currently working, traveling western Colorado and eastern Utah. I have had the pleasure of meeting hundreds of business owners in our area. I understand the challenges we face in the business community, and now more than ever Mesa County needs a business leader to forge ahead and blaze new trails.
COVID-19, has crippled the local economy, recently our unemployment rate hovered at 14.2 %.
We are facing the trifecta in our local economy: depressed natural gas prices, tourism downturn, and a devastating freeze to our world-famous Palisade peach crop.
New leadership will bring new ideas to our community, a new voice for our county. A visionary who will listen to you the people of Mesa County.
We have so many opportunities ahead and manufacturing should be wide open with the need for PPE, medical wear, hand sanitizer and pharmaceutical products, just to mention a few. We need to attract and grow new businesses in our county. We can utilize the Rural Jump Start program in Mesa County.
We have opportunities with the Jordan Cove project, tourism will come back over time, and let’s not forget our agricultural community — beef producers, wineries, hemp and peaches to name a few.
I will work with our local, state and federal elected officials to bring 2020 vision to Mesa County.
We elected a businessman to be our president and Mesa County it’s time to elect write-in candidate JJ Fletcher for Mesa County commissioner District 3.
JJ FLETCHER
Palisade
Members of JBC recommend adding burdens in tough times
The Colorado budget is $3 billion in the hole and the Joint Budget Committee posted its “Staff Budget Balancing FY 2020-2021” document, April 11, 2020.
My state senator Bob Rankin is on the JBC and has signed on to the recommendation to suspend the Homestead Tax Exemption to free up $163,578,262 toward decreasing the budget deficit.
While the law took effect in 2002, legislators voted not to fund it in 2003, 2004, 2005, 2009, 2010 and 2011. This exemption has allowed many owners to remain in the homes they love.
Section 3.5 of Article X of the Colorado Constitution grants the property tax exemption to qualifying senior citizens AND disabled veterans. The property tax exemption is 50% of the first $200,000 of actual property value.
The $3 billion deficit does not take into account the effects this COVID-19 pandemic will have on our state. This 2020 legislative session began $100 million in the red just from the READ Act and full-day kindergarten funding. From there, the numbers increased to the current $3 billion.
It is objectionable to place a burden on seniors and disabled veterans because the state overextended itself.
The JBC also recommends suspending the annual PERA direct distribution freeing up $225 million. Ask Sen. Rankin, and other JBC members, how they can consider a decision that can affect public employee retirees.
Colorado is required to have a balanced budget and is important to remind legislators that they spend our money. To add a greater burden on Coloradans, particularly with this pandemic, is unacceptable.
DEBRA IRVINE
Breckenridge
Flyovers are great, as long as the taxpayers don’t get billed
The Blue Angels and the Thunderbirds flyovers as a tribune to our health care workers is way cool. It would be even cooler if it wasn’t coming out of our pockets.
Each flight hour costs at least $60,000. Planned flyovers for at least 22 cities between both squadrons has a rough cost of $1.3 million.
If Mr. Trump really is a billionaire, he should pay for this himself before he takes credit while using our tax money. After all, $1.3 million is but a drop in the bucket of a billion dollars.
JO ANN TURNER
Palisade
It’s a good time to consider switching to plant-based ‘meat’
Massive slaughterhouse closures are driving U.S. consumers to plant-based meat products, as sick workers pay the price.
Tyson Foods, JBS USA, and Smithfield Foods, the largest meat processors, have closed 17 plants, devastating rural communities and threatening the nation’s meat supply. Production is already down by 25 percent.
In reaction, U.S. sales of plant-based meats surged by 265 percent, according to consumer data group Nielsen. Shares of Beyond Meat, a prominent plant-based meat brand, rallied by 60 percent.
A Washington Post investigation found that coronavirus outbreaks in more than 48 U.S. meat packing plants have sickened at least 3,300 workers and killed 17. The companies failed to provide adequate protective gear to the workers and forced some with COVID-19 symptoms to keep working. USA Today reports that more than 150 of U.S.’s largest plants operate in counties with the highest rate of coronavirus infection.
In addition to the generally accepted consumer health argument for avoiding animal food products, the pandemic has now added the worker health element. Production of plant-based meats requires much less labor and allows for ample physical distancing.
We can all support the switch to healthy food on our next visit to our supermarket.
Sincerely,
GLEN ZAUCER
Grand Junction