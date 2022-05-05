Help keep our wilderness wild for every generation
Please email, call or write your representatives in support Colorado’s CORE act. This act is wholly written by and for the citizens of Colorado. We have joined together to put forth our own legislation for protection of our wilderness.
This is not a partisan publicity stunt or paid for by lobbyists. It is a handcrafted request from the citizens of this state and should be upheld as written. Any politician from Colorado who opposes this bill is not representing their constitutes and is pandering to donors and corporate interests.
This is a very well thought out act. Everything it contains is the result of years of bipartisan work from several different conservation views. We have support of environmentalists, farmers, hunters, fishers, veterans and nature lovers of all sorts who value each area and have worked diligently to craft this act . Each of us putting our differences aside to join together for the good of our shared interests in protection of these areas.
Please help us keep our wilderness wild for every generation to enjoy. This is very important to us as a community. It’s a wonderful example as to how people who are on both sides of the aisle can put down our differences and do the right thing for the sake of doing the right thing. America needs more of this.
Please help to bring our efforts to fruition, mostly as a way to strengthen our communities with a bipartisan victory as a way to heal from this great divide we are suffering from.
MEGAN JEWELL
Rifle
What we really should be apologizing to our kids for
Due to the page configuration in Sunday’s Sentinel letters section, I could only read the first sentence of Merle Lynch’s submission: “This is a letter of apology to my grandchildren...”
Amazing, I thought! Finally an apology to kids for allowing our unrelenting addiction to petroleum and the lies of the fossil fuel industry about Climate Change to sentence them to the increasingly disastrous and life-threatening weather events we now experience year round!
I suppose I should not have been surprised that his apology, while including a couple of worthy entries, was stocked primarily with phony right-wing scare points: illegal immigrants diluting citizenship, trans-gender kids, the scourge of a lefty Supreme Court Justice, one of the most highly qualified ever, and the debt, something righties only worry about when a Democrat is in office. I can only assume he was talking about Trump and his personality cult in apologizing for giving “free rein to unscrupulous scoundrels to lie to the public without consequence.”
While I agree that our democracy is indeed at stake and up for grabs this fall and in 2024, after a Banana Republic-style coup attempt in support of the Big Lie in 2020, in my humble opinion, few of these “problems” will matter as the ecosystem upon which food production depends is ravaged by climate disruption past a tipping point, happening far faster than scientists in the 70s predicted.
I suppose 45’s hero Putin could hasten things with a nuclear strike, but I must say I was very disappointed in that letter. I was so hopeful.
MICHAEL MARQUARDT
Whitewater
Green policies are why we’re seeing costs rise
This is not a blame game, it is based on facts that the Biden administration is pushing the green deal and this is costing all o us with higher costs of fuel, food, housing and hurting seniors on fixed incomes.
The Biden group claims it is because of the Russians, but that is not true. It was high before this began. Biden shut down major pipeline projects. We used to be a great oil exporter that limited the ability of OPEC to control pricing. The Biden administration is naive about how dependent we are on oil. We need oil to heat our homes, go to work, run factories, deliver goods and make plastic and other products.
They say U.S. production will not bring down prices, yet during the Trump presidency it did. So is this plan being created to force companies to expedite production of electric vehicles because we can’t afford the price of fuel? The Biden administration are pushing their agenda forward without thinking of the consequences of their actions.
Electric cars are expensive and where are we going to bury these thousands of batteries? Power companies have problems keeping up with current demand for power in the summer months, so let’s just add a couple thousand electric car chargers on the grid.
Going green is a good idea but will take time to do it right. The entire green deal is impractical as it will not lower CO2, with China and Russia building new coal plants. We haven’t even scratched the surface yet dealing with the wind turbine lades being buried in Wyoming. What about the solar panels that are going to be replaced in about 10 to 20 years, just where are we going to bury these?
Lets be logical about this, we would hope someone would be. It’s very apparent that those currently in control in Washington are not thinking logically nor do they have any common sense as to what we the American people are going through on a daily basis.
STEVEN MENZIES
Fruita