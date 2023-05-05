City needs to assure that bidders are competent
I read with interest the editorial on the city formulating a policy regarding when to bid work. I submit it should first figure out and establish a policy that assures bidders are competent.
The city has a long history of using contractors and then having to fix the problems.
First example: Orchard Avenue from Normandy Lane to 29 Road. The city spent months (seems like years) rebuilding that section with new underground utilities, curbs, gutters, turn lanes, etc. It was not six months (the paint was barely dry on the lane striping) before the city tore up the turn lanes and did underground work. I don’t know if they were installing something new or fixing some problem with water, sewer, etc. All I know is the original construction went on for what seemed forever and the same with the “fix.” Why can’t the city hire competent contractors?
Second example: North Avenue was recently (less than one year ago) repaved from First Street (26 Road) to Fruitvale (30 Road). Recently the city had some contractor grind down the “rough” spots in the new pavement. What the hell is going on there? Why can’t the city hire competent contractors?
Third example: The landscaping on the Riverside Parkway from South Seventh Street to D Road is a disaster. Half the trees have died. The same is true for the area where Fifth Street goes under the Parkway. I recollect that when the replacement was done, a spokesman for Parks and Recreation said the roses that died weren’t a good choice for the area. Well, whose brilliant idea was it to plant roses in the first place?
By the way, if the pamphlet in Sundays Sentinel is correct, Parks and Recreation has a total of 56 employees, of which 19 are supervisory unless you include “crew leaders” in which case it goes to 26 supervisors. Huh, 46% of all employees hold a supervisory position and are paid accordingly? How does that comport with the employee-to-supervisor ratio at the Sentinel?
DICKIE LEWIS
Clifton
Banning AR-15s would punish law-abiding citizens
In recent weeks there has been a letter and an op-ed about banning AR-15 rifles. I’m wondering if these people belong to the same anti-gun group or get all their “facts” from one of those groups. They classify ARs as military weapons and they are not. They also state you can buy an AR online and have it delivered directly to your home. This is not correct.
I have ordered guns from a local retailer’s website when they’re not in stock locally. They are shipped to the local store where I go to pick them up and undergo the background check. Colorado passed the “Universal Background check” in 2013. That means if an individual wants to buy a firearm from another individual, he must undergo the background check, the same as if he bought it from a retailer.
The difficulty locally is finding a dealer willing to process the transfer. All for a fee of course. Of course people with a criminal record, who are not allowed to own guns, just ignore the law, because, you know, they’re criminals.
As for the mental health aspect of mass shootings, it is real, and opens a whole new can of worms as how would we try to massively apply any screening process. It shouldn’t be dismissed out of hand because we didn’t have these shootings so frequently 50 years ago, but the AR has been for sale since the 1960s. Banning ARs leaves millions of legally owned guns out there. Many people who are normally law-abiding citizens would find confiscation blatantly unconstitutional. Would we toss the Fourth Amendment as well as the Second? How would we create millions of search warrants to cover all persons, places, and things in the country? Then, of course, we have a wide-open border and the Chinese are willing to sell fully automatic AK-47s to anyone with cash. We would be better off spending our time and money finding out why these shootings are happening rather than banning objects.
STEVE NEFF
Grand Junction
Sanitation workers deserve credit for a job well done
I am writing to comment on the great job that our Fruita Waste Management drivers do every week, both trash and recycling.
I watch most Wednesday mornings from our study window while our drivers do their hum-drum, back-breaking, monotonous and probably very smelly job in the warmer weather.
These guys are a tribute to hard work and dedication to their jobs.
They have to deal with people overloading their garbage cans, putting too much trash/yard waste in so the lids don’t close all the way and just overall a messy, stinky job!
For example, today a large trash bag fell out of an over-filled trash can while dumping. Our driver had to get out of his truck and put the bag back in the empty can, get back in his truck and dump the can again. He also picked up a piece of litter from our street and threw it away.
So the next time you see your garbage man doing his job, give a little wave and say THANK YOU for a job well done!
LAURIE SWANSON
Fruita