Sentinel is late to game on showing kindness
I see The Daily Sentinel is in full “kumbaya” mode with the “Mesa County Kindness Challenge.” While in and of itself the challenge is a good idea, I just wonder, why now? Why only now is there this big push for kindness?
There were four years in which the mainstream media, including The Daily Sentinel, lied and vilified President Donald Trump and his supporters every day 24 hours a day. There was plenty of time then to initiate a “Kindness Challenge.”
Now the Sentinel has replaced Rep. Lauren Boebert for President Donald Trump with their focus. There are those who want to see Rep. Lauren Boebert to find compromise with the Democrats. I don’t know where that could be found as evidently all Democrats must be on board with spending trillions of dollars.
There was almost $2 trillion for COVID relief. Next another $2 trillion for infrastructure where only a small part of that is going to actual infrastructure projects. Plus, Pelosi, Schumer, Biden and the Democrats aren’t finished spending yet. Is there no one in the Democratic Party that is able to see where this is leading?
How come there are no calls for Sen. Michael Bennett, who is up for election in 2022, to find compromise? He has voted for all of this. How does one compromise with this kind of senselessness? How would you have Rep. Boebert compromise with this insanity?
Where is the apology from The Daily Sentinel for its coverage of the process the Mesa County commissioners used in their search for a new county attorney? The Sentinel publishes what it considers its “Core Values,” but apparently, they don’t follow them if it will make the story more salacious. No wonder trust in the media is at an all-time low right now. I do applaud the fact that the Sentinel did publish the commissioners’ rebuttal. But, as in the commissioners’ rebuttal, if the Sentinel wants people to be civil with each other, it can start by telling the whole truth, stop the name-calling, and lead by example.
MICHAEL HIGGINS
Grand Junction
The future of food is plants
I have read with great interest the recent back-and-forth comments concerning the consumption of meat versus plant-based alternatives. When you take a look at climate change research, one can’t help but think that the animal agriculture industry will soon be facing the same uncertain future as the fossil fuel industry.
The age-old tradition of growing animals, to then kill and eat, is slowly being replaced by people starting to choose plant-based alternatives. This trend will surely continue as people learn more and more about the potential drawbacks of unsustainable animal agriculture for our health, the environment, and for the animals themselves.
Recent ranching articles have also suggested that it is becoming increasingly difficult for smaller ranchers to stay in business as their profit margins are being squeezed. This economic threat has helped open the door for large factory farming operations to prosper (currently upwards of 99% of the land animals eaten in this country come from factory farms). This $140 billion factory farm industry is notorious for mistreating animals throughout their short lives and hiding the suffering from the public. The reality is, there is no humane way to slaughter an individual animal who wants to live.
You might be surprised to know that nationally we currently grow, kill, and eat over 10 billion land animals a year. This mass production has created a variety of negative impacts that we can fight by simply choosing plants at the dinner table. It just makes common sense, it is more efficient to grow a crop and eat it, than to grow a crop, feed it to an animal as it builds up muscle mass, then eat the animal.
The smart future is plants — for the sake of our health, the environment, and the animals. But don’t stop there, give some thought to adopting other important personal choices like driving less, flying less, and switching to renewable energy sources.
GARY STUBLER
Grand Junction
Ratios are a better indicator of housing affordability
The newspapers frequently report on the increase in median house prices, but a better measurement might be ratios.
When I bought my first house in 1983, it cost three times my annual salary. When we moved 20 years later, it cost seven times my salary and just this weekend a modest house across the road sold for 17 times my salary. How will anyone be able to buy a house soon?
DENNIS FITZGERALD
Melbourne, Australia