Why I took Reagan’s ‘evil empire’ warning to heart
Back in 1983, Ronald Reagan labeled the Soviet Union an “evil empire.” Reagan was warning about a buildup of Soviet strength and global menace, and the need to confront it. History is now repeating itself. Today’s Russia is a pale version of the communist regime that finally dissolved in 1991. But Russian President Vladimir Putin, famously embittered by that collapse, is bent on reacquiring some of that former glory.
While attending college during the 1980s, I took Reagan’s warning to heart, completing Air Force ROTC and then serving four years as an Air Force nuclear missile launch officer at Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota. There were 150 Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs) buried in hardened silos beneath the rolling plains of eastern North Dakota then, a substantial nuclear arsenal that was monitored 24/7 by missile launch officers who were responsible for launching them in the event of a nuclear conflict.
During July 2005, I visited Russia to climb Europe’s highest peak, Mount Elbrus (18,510 ft.). After summiting Elbrus, we flew to Moscow to see Red Square, the Kremlin and other sights. During 2006, I was part of a Russian-led climbing expedition on the north/Tibet side of Mount Everest. Although these experiences did not provide me with any deep insights about Russia and its people, they are reminders of a Cold War that ended more than 30 years ago and of another that may have just begun.
During the 1980s, Reagan described NATO as “the core of America’s foreign policy and of America’s own security.” Unfortunately, former president Donald Trump nearly withdrew us from the alliance during 2018. Trump’s former National Security Advisor, John Bolton, said if Trump was still in the White House, Russian forces “would be in Kyiv by now.”
DAVID LIEN
Colorado Springs
Where is the consequence to fathers in this system?
Pregnancy terminations have always occasioned anguish, anger, fear, guilt, threats to health, but here is something to consider. In our drive to legislatively control pregnancy for women, why are we not also legislating responsibility for the sperm donors? If it is OK for our government to control motherhood, why are we not also regulating fatherhood?
We all acknowledge that immaculate conceptions are no longer part of the modern scenario. If we now agree to force women into full-term pregnancies, why are we not also rounding up the fathers and interning them in SDWCs (Sperm Donor Work Camps) where they could “labor” for nine months at challenging community jobs? We could call it “paternity leave” from their regular jobs. Maybe enlightened legislators of the future could find a way for the PDs (Pregnancy Dads) to share in the extreme physical and emotional challenges of pregnancy and childbirth.
Why are we not garnishing the male partners’ wages for 18 years to guarantee support for the child they have “fathered?”
The truth is, there really aren’t any meaningful legislative or societal consequences for men who impregnate women, nor is there a strong legislative sentiment to hold them accountable by law.
Each pregnancy situation is admittedly finely nuanced. Finding a decreed, one-fits-all policy has proven to be contentious. But for our government to legislate control over one parent and not the other is deeply unfair and — as currently envisioned — decidedly misogynistic.
LINDA JENKS
Grand Junction
Everyone wants to sell you a simple solution
Golf is a simple game. Even though I’m not a golfer, I can tell just by looking. All you have to do is hit the little ball into the hole.
I hope you are laughing. It’s true that I’m not a golfer, but it’s clear to me at least that golf is anything but a “simple game.”
This is the problem of our whole world and life. Nothing is simple. Almost everything is complicated. Scam artists, liars, lawyers, journalists and politicians all want to tell you in a sound byte that there is a simple solution to every problem. Bureaucrats, both corporate and government, hide data, because you really don’t need to see the complexity and facts relating to your life. (Not all of them, all the time, but in 350 words, a big brush is used.)
Simple people like simple explanations, simple solutions and simple options. Who cares if they work, as long as they are simple and we win. Lawyers and other partisans like to ignore the parts of a problem that don’t help them win and emphasize the parts that do. Funny how so many “solutions” turn out to fail.
Not to worry, there will be another simple solution to the failure.
“One-size-fits-all” is the model for all regulation, legislation and rule making. Everyone with this skin color is X and the others are Y. Individuals don’t matter, only groups work. After all, people aren’t smart enough to understand the real truth.
GENE DREHER
Grand Junction