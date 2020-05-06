Easy does it, but do it! A safe return to normal
I understand the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic and the urgency of restarting the economy.
Three phases have been presented for opening workplaces after gaining control of the pandemic. Some of the states have already started this process without completely following the guidelines, which is risky.
Sometimes simple slogans can be helpful for keeping us on the right track. I suggest the following.
1. First Things First
2. Live and Let Live
3. Easy Does It.
A brief explanation of each slogan might be in order.
1.First Things First
The first thing required is to get the pandemic under control. This means downward trends in new cases and deaths. Adequate testing and tracing are also needed to ensure effective reopening without the risk of resurgence.
2. Live and Let Live
Living and helping others to live is our next priority. Continued precautions, such as staying at home and social distancing are essential. Staying safe not only protects us, but keeps others safe, especially those who are most vulnerable.
3. Easy Does It
Even with the urgency of opening the economy, we must go carefully so the virus does not resurge. Finding the new normal may not happen right away, but restoring our economy is a top priority. Easy does it, but do it!
Together we can do both! We will find a new freedom and a new happiness.
BOB DONOVAN
Grand Junction
Walcher minimizes value of nature and our connection to it
Greg Walcher is pretty smug with his “Well, what do you know” opinion piece.
Yes, one study has found that that older trees do not uptake CO2 as readily as young trees. This is true for trees and humans. This is why we protect our children from toxins in their toys and foods. The old tree and the old human do not need to build mass any longer and as such do not uptake at the same rate as their youthful counterpart. There is a need for lumber but Mr. Walcher, as always seeks to minimize the value of nature and our connection to it. In his view nature is only valuable as a resource to convert to corporate cash.
In Mr. Walcher’s opinion, old growth trees are not irreplaceable. “Like all living things, trees have a lifespan.” A Redwood tree can live to be 2,000 years old but unless we let them live that long we will never know it because our timelines are so different. So, yes, they are irreplaceable in the human scale. If we don’t value things like 2,000-year-old trees, or irreplaceable vistas, or wilderness over the all mighty dollar then who are we?
There is value in things that can’t be sold, Mr. Walcher.
JASON SMITH
Grand Junction
Best way to honor Paul Cary is to follow safety guidelines
Imagine at age 66, post-retirement and leading a comfortable life, volunteering to travel more than 1,800 miles to join the fight against the formidable COVID-19.
It sounds noble, but it seems like an almost impossible act. In fact, it’s the epitome of selflessness and nobility.
Paul Cary , 66, from Aurora, Colorado, a firefighter and a paramedic for more than three decades, did what most would dread, even in their dreams. Last month, Paul, a grandfather volunteered to travel to New York City and join the city’s fight against coronavirus — only to contract this deadly disease fatally.
Paul’s death is a classic example of American heroism embraced voluntarily. I would say it’s a step ahead as this is a world war fought on our own grounds against an invisible enemy — deadlier than weapons of mass destruction.
Any honor for Paul Cary’s supreme sacrifice will be fitting, but unfortunately will not bring him back, nor alleviate the pain and loss inflicted upon his family and loved ones.
However, if Americans heed the guidelines of health authorities and the CDC by adhering to the protocols of social distancing and personal hygenie, we would not only commemorate Paul, but our actions will also ensure that the safety, wellbeing and the selfless work of our doctors, nurses, EMS, paramedics, NYPD and FDNY personnel, health-care and emergency and workers will not be put in a jeopardy.
I think this would be the ultimate tribute to Paul and many other unsung heroes who, while serving the people and communities they love, ultimately succumbed to COVID-19 across America and in other ravaged nations by fighting this scourge of humanity today.
We in New York City are eternally grateful to Paul. Let’s work together in booting out coronavirus from America, and eventually from the world and honor Paul and other heroes of this unprecedented war against coronavirus pandemic.
ATUL KARNIK
Woodside, New York