Printed Letters: May 7, 2023

Sun 43% 46° 69° Sun Sunday 69°/46° A few morning showers. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 43% Sunrise: 06:09:06 AM Sunset: 08:12:37 PM Humidity: 35% Wind: SSE @ 9 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Sunday Night Clear to partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 1% 49° 78° Mon Monday 78°/49° More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:08:02 AM Sunset: 08:13:34 PM Humidity: 25% Wind: S @ 10 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Monday Night Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Tue 0% 52° 81° Tue Tuesday 81°/52° More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:07 AM Sunset: 08:14:30 PM Humidity: 20% Wind: S @ 11 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Tuesday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 52F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Wed 11% 48° 74° Wed Wednesday 74°/48° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 11% Sunrise: 06:06 AM Sunset: 08:15:26 PM Humidity: 21% Wind: S @ 17 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Wednesday Night Considerable cloudiness. Low 48F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Thu 24% 48° 71° Thu Thursday 71°/48° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:05 AM Sunset: 08:16:22 PM Humidity: 39% Wind: NW @ 11 mph UV Index: 6 High Thursday Night Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 48F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 6% 48° 74° Fri Friday 74°/48° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 6% Sunrise: 06:04:03 AM Sunset: 08:17:18 PM Humidity: 34% Wind: NNE @ 10 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Friday Night A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 8% 52° 79° Sat Saturday 79°/52° Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 8% Sunrise: 06:03:07 AM Sunset: 08:18:13 PM Humidity: 37% Wind: NE @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Saturday Night Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.

Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website