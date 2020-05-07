There’s a reason people may be getting stink-eye
Jay Whitel’s letter, regarding the wearing of masks in retail stores or other places where close contact with other people is likely, appears to misunderstand both the recent relaxation of rules that have kept the Grand Valley relatively free from COVID-19 and the reason for wearing masks.
Wearing a mask into stores is a demonstration that you respect the health and welfare of the people who work there and who will be exposed to hundreds of people over the course of their shift. It is also a sign that you respect the other customers, who may not be in Mr. Whitel’s demographic. So not wearing something so simple that it is a minor inconvenience at worst could be interpreted as a sign of disrespect by others. No one likes to be openly disrespected, so if you get the feeling that other folks in the store are giving you the stink-eye or otherwise being disrespectful to you, that could be the reason. Just saying.
Mr. Whitel also states that “there are medical opinions saying that those who are healthy can, and should, begin to resume normal life activity.” This is a misinterpretation of the relaxation of restrictions currently in place. Normal activity is not to be resumed yet because the pandemic is still in its early stages and, as we now know, you could be an asymptomatic carrier of the virus. We are supposed to maintain separation and take precautions, including wearing a mask, when near other people. Again, this is not a great burden to bear and again it shows that you respect your fellow customers, business-associates, and the staff of the stores and restaurants that are reopening.
GARY STETLER
Grand Junction
Not wearing masks makes it harder for economy to flourish
Today, I canceled a dental appointment. A week ago, I canceled a haircut. I don’t like hurting others’ livelihoods but protecting my family comes first.
The fact is, I would have gotten a haircut and my teeth cleaned if I had more trust in my Grand Junction neighbors. I don’t. On a trip to Home Depot a couple weeks ago, I saw less than half the customers wearing masks. I guess it’s a “live free or die” thing, I don’t know. But my point is this: In making your statement by not wearing a mask, you are hurting your neighbors; making it harder for them to feed their families. You need to understand this. Ignorance is an unforgivable sin.
DAVID MacALPINE
Grand Junction
County DMV doing a stellar job dealing with rude people
Folks, even in the best of circumstances, you get in line at the county DMV and expect the worst. No fault against any certain person, entity or policy — this is just a First World problem that involves wading through a few hours of red tape. However, this current time frame certainly does not qualify as the “best of circumstances.”
When I got into line at the Mesa County Motor Vehicle office on Wednesday, I was at the very least prepared to wait. During my time waiting, it became clear to me that essentially, there were two groups of people. The first group was angry, suspicious of others, accusatory and assumed their problems and desires were paramount compared to the others in line.
On the other hand, I saw seniors who were willing to wait in a long line, not assuming their time was more valuable or they considered themselves “at risk” and could jump ahead in line. I saw younger folks graciously educate older or clearly more at-risk folks that they should talk to the young lady guiding the line and that they could go ahead more quickly than others. I saw people joking and bonding over the obvious inconsistencies that the government has set forth to guide us through this time (again, likely well intended but all the same, guidelines that become oxymorons upon thoughtful inspection).
Above all, I saw the dedicated employees managing all types of people — from anxious and suspicious, entitled, gracious, rude and thoughtful with patience. I myself understand it is a daily, individual struggle to deal effectively with people who are demanding and rude, who feel the world revolves around them, and maintain a sense of personal decorum.
I greatly appreciate each staff member’s dedication to working under uncertain conditions as well as really extending their own personal communication skills and patience to deal with the very negative aspects of humanity that have flared up under the duress of this difficult time.
I truly hope that each individual who comes to the DMV comes up with the patient, understanding and positive aspects of their humanity that each staff member came to work upholding yesterday.
Again, to the folks working at the DMV, everyone showed a lot of grace and you should be congratulated on your ability to put in the effort to harness good communication skills in an incredibly stressful time with difficult aspects of public personality rising to the surface. You are to be commended. Thank you very much for showing up at work to the fullest extent.
AMY KONIECZNY
Grand Junction