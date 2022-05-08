Term limits would restore credibility to the court
It appears that state legislators in multiple states will soon own women’s bodies, taking the country back to the 18th-century when women were, essentially, chattels to white male landowners. This, according to Alito’s specious draft decision.
Most people in the U.S. have lived their entire lives knowing that abortions are both safe and legal and support Roe. So much for Alito’s fever dream that, Roe is not “deeply rooted in this Nation’s history and tradition.” By that reasoning, the 14th amendment ought to be trashed as well.
I, for one, have had it with minority rule. The 50 Democrats in the Senate represent some 40 million more constituents than the 50 Republicans who, still, have unethically managed to stack the court with a religious zealot, a sexual assault perpetrator, a sexual harassment perpetrator, a corrupt justice who’s voted to keep secret his wife’s role in the insurrection and five “conservative” justices who lied about respecting settled law during their confirmation hearings.
It’s time for the country to term limit these venal justices. Remember that when the constitution was written, the life expectancy of an adult, white, male was just 38 years, considerably less than the current 79. “Lifetime” terms are an aberration.
The House has proposed a bill that would have two new justices appointed during each four year presidential term resulting in 18 year terms for Supreme Court justices. Don’t think that women’s and girl’s bodies are the realm of political whim? Want to put an end to political gerrymandering? Don’t buy that money is speech and corporations are people? Don’t want to see your daughter carrying the spawn of a rapist or die in childbirth? Term limitations is the best solution.
It’s idiotic to think that criminalizing abortion will prevent them. It’s undemocratic for the working poor to bear the brunt of the misery the court seems ready to impose. Those who worship a fetus over women or girls should, simply, not get abortions. It’s time to restore the credibility of the court. The filibuster will prevent this change so it’s time to elect more Democrats. Vote!
BLANE COLTON
Grand Junction
Things will only get worse until Dems are voted out
Social media companies are asked by Democrats to censor opposing political and scientific opinions. They helped get President Biden elected. Politicians can’t censor speech, but private companies can. Elon Musk is buying Twitter in order to protect free speech. Democrats are furious.
We should have helped Ukraine sooner, but we can’t play catchup by sending our sons and daughters to die there. After Russia invaded, there was only so much we could do. Fortunately, it’s not too late for NATO to get its act together. Putin will never be forgiven. Finland and Sweden now want to join NATO.
President Biden has been trying to implement as much of the woke agenda as fast as he can. His handlers know their time is running out. They play down the border crisis and are making it as easy as possible to get as many across the border as possible and flown throughout the country.
The results are also in on COVID. California and Florida had the same number of deaths. California had severe lock-downs, Florida didn’t. Lock-downs didn’t work. Extended lock-downs has led to spending an additional $1.9 trillion on relief. That fanned the flames of inflation.
Social issues matter. Choosing your gender is a sensitive matter. Parents believe teachers preparing children as young as five to choose their gender is not appropriate. When parents protested critical race theory in Virginia, the DOJ sent in the FBI. Unlimited abortion rights are being challenged.
There are major differences between Democrats and Republicans. The economy always tops voters’ lists. The Democrat’s neo-liberal policies, like repressive energy regulations, have caused the sinking economy and rising inflation. It’s only going to get worse until they are voted out of office.
DAVID A. KEARSLEY
Mesa
Not paying for family leave is worker exploitation
Quite coincidental the issue and date: May 5 is Karl Marx’s birthday. It was he, along with Frederick Engles, who’s analysis exposed exploitation of labor by not paying an amount to workers commensurate with the value of their production.
The “disaster for employers” pronounced in the “... bad for Business” editorial is merely that one portion of worker exploitation might be taken away from them.
MAURICE SCHUMANN
Palisade