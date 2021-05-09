Despite Walcher’s take, EVs deliver value
I am writing to dispel some of the myths around electric vehicles that Greg Walcher has decided to promulgate without having firsthand knowledge of EVs.
I have owned a 2014 Nissan Leaf that I bought used in 2017. The first thing I did was buy a Seimens level 2 charger for $500 (yes, there was an initial cash outlay). I had my electrician son install a 220-amp line in my garage to accommodate the charger.
I plug my car in two or three times a week. This older vehicle is losing some of its retention so maximum charge now is 90 miles, which for driving around the valley is perfect.
My charging time with the L2 is about three hours, but I plug it in when I am at the 40-mile range.
My electric bill has not gone up noticeably. I have not gone to a mechanic for this car since I bought it. That is because there are few moving parts requiring maintenance — $0 for mechanics bills except brakes and tires.
My next car will be an electric one.
THOMAS ACKER
Grand Junction
Don’t judge ranchers without being informed on their work
I wish to respond to the May 6 letter to the editor by Gary Stubler.
I had to wait to form my response because your diatribe was so ill-informed and judgmental against ranchers.
What gives you the right to tell an industry that has been here for a couple hundred years that they are no longer needed or wanted? You didn’t say that on paper, but reading between the lines, that is what you meant.
There is no more honorable profession than to be a rancher. Whether it is raising cattle or sheep, those hard-working individuals are more careful of the land and the environment than those who profess to be environmentalists. But I digress.
Mr. Stubler, I invite you to research the many products produced when cattle are slaughtered. The benefit of the animal is not just in 100% natural meat, no additives, no preservatives. What they do provide is protein-rich meat and many other products such as glue, adhesives, leather for shoes, belts, your wife’s purse.
One of the resources you might look at to see what other benefits cattle provide can be found at www.Farm CreditKnowledgeCenter.com. There is a listing of a plethora of products for health and wellness.
I would also invite you to research the chemicals that are put into the plant-based products you so proudly tout. Thank you, but I will continue to eat that vile beef steak before I will eat that “beneficial impossible burger.”
After you look at the website www.FarmCreditKnowledge Center.com, I would also invite you to contact a local rancher to become educated about the industry. I can help if you need help finding a rancher who will guide you.
WYNONA MAHAFFEY
Fruita