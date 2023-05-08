How on Earth can The Sentinel claim the debt ceiling has nothing to do with new spending? It has everything to do with it! Raising the debt ceiling allows government to spend without limit, knowing it does not have to tax citizens but can just borrow the money and pass the disaster down to others too young to know their futures are being stolen.
Deficit spending is to the government what the drug dealer is to the addict and equally destructive. Both Republicans and Democrats are responsible for this national suicide, which continues to take place unchecked. Part of Congress votes for more spending, another part says we can’t afford it and then to get votes, they all agree to raise the debt ceiling to borrow more while implying that no one has to pay for it! This is a circular firing squad which is destroying our currency and the purchasing power it once had.
Your editorial ends by timidly supporting the endlessness of this process. It recommends we raise the debt ceiling to fight another day and to have a serious discussion about federal spending. Sure. We’ve been doing that for decades. It’s called kicking the can down the road, which has now come to a dead end.
BILL MARVEL
Grand Junction
AARP tax prep volunteers provide community service
The volunteers of the Grand Junction AARP-Tax Aide would like to give a big shout out to the Grand Valley and surrounding areas for your participation and support in making us a leader in our state for free tax preparation assistance! As well, we want to thank Wells Fargo Bank for providing the venue to make this community enrichment take place! Without a physical place to meet with clients, this success wouldn’t take place!
Some interesting statistics: This year alone, we provided service to 2,850 taxpayers as of April 15 with refunds to our clients totaling over $2.6 million. If our clients would have used paid preparers at a minimum of $300 per return the cost would have been approximately $855,000. A significant savings to the community.
With the recent announcement from Wells Fargo Management that the Main Branch will be closing, please be assured that we will be working with community leaders to find appropriate sites so this successful program can continue.
GLADYS KELHER
Tax Aide district coordinator on behalf of 40 volunteers
Pure capitalism is the only moral economic system
I have never been more disappointed in the actions of educators (and the Sentinels’ failure to carry the story) than I was when reading the recent Colorado Education Association’s action in regard to capitalism.
They allege that capitalism inherently exploits children, land, resources and schools. Since every other economic system ever devised depends to some degree on coercion and capitalism depends purely on the voluntary transaction of value for value, capitalism is simply the only moral economic system devised by humankind.
The CEA seeks to replace capitalism with a new equitable economic system. Such a system would require an authority to maintain wage and price controls “benevolently.” Although a benevolent dictator may be desired, never depend on continued benevolence.
Pure capitalism has given the world the highest standard of living ever known. Pure capitalism rewards innovation and excellence, continually creating better and more economical products. In a purely capitalistic society, diligent workers benefit from the ability to sell their more valuable labor to innovative employers resulting in ever improving products, wages and working conditions.
All other economic systems must coerce workers, buyers and/or sellers. The government cannot give anything to anyone without first confiscating it from someone else.
KEN BROWNLEE
Grand Junction
School board is missing out by skipping negotiations
So the block of three have convinced themselves that no negotiation representation by a board member in a “master contract” year for school district employees is a smart move?
Ignorance must be bliss? To budget and pay so-called “education” attorneys $500-$1,000 an hour for a minimum of 40-50 hours ($30,000-$50,000) of negotiation is not just ludicrous but indefensible! The process itself is educational and informative about what professional educators do! An edict like this from spokespersons who are not and have not been educators is at the least irresponsible. I have not really supported a recall as elections have consequences, but this crosses the line! Unqualified representation of professionals who work tirelessly with our most important resources need understanding and support. At the very least interest in finding out what gets done in the trenches that isn’t written up in a job description! Bring on the recall!