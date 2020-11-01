The choice is not between socialism and capitalism
The letter by Henry Hoshiko in the Oct. 29 edition of the Sentinel displays such a simpleton’s view of government and this election that it insults the intelligence of informed voters and must be rebutted.
Basically what Mr. Hoshiko thinks is that all Democrats are socialists and Republicans the only supporters of the free market. What nonsense! (To be clear, the definition of socialism is a “system of social organization in which the means of producing and distributing goods is owned collectively or by a centralized government that often plans and controls the economy.”) Socialism is not a political party and the DNC platform makes no mention of converting the means of production and distribution to the central government. All Democrats are not socialists any more than all Republicans are greedy, heartless capitalists!
Unfortunately, many conservatives continue to spread the cult-like ravings of those brainwashed by the conspiracy theory propagandists who need a justification for their unconscionable continued support for the unethical, incompetent, corrupt, and possibly mentally ill, demagogue in the White House today. (In case some think I’m unfairly labeling the president, the definition of a demagogue is, “a leader who obtains power by means of impassioned appeals to the emotions and prejudices of the populace.”) If the shoe fits . . .
The choice this year is not between socialism and capitalism, it is between competence and incompetence, democracy and authoritarianism, stability and chaos, unity and division.
I am tired of the inaccurate portrayals of all Democrats as socialists. Furthermore, I am tired of the lies by those with the prejudicial view that only Trump supporters and Republicans are freedom-loving patriots.
The enemy of democracy is not competing economic ideologies, it is a citizenry unable to acknowledge facts and see beyond narrow views.
Don’t vote for president by party on Nov. 3. Don’t be swayed by propaganda. Don’t vote your narrow self interest. Vote your conscience. Vote to save our democracy.
TIM SARMO
Grand Junction
Election of one individual will not ruin the country
A troubling letter to the editor was published with the tittle “Election will decide what type of government rules our nation.”
We do not elect “rulers.” We elect representatives and administrators. When the populous believes we elect “rulers,” we set ourselves up to be ruled. We live in a representative republic with a government “of the people, by the people and for the people.” No matter who wins the upcoming election we will not be “ruled,” unless we let it happen.
We elect representatives to the House of Representatives and Senate to represent us by drafting and passing laws in our interest. We elect a president to implement those laws through the departments of government. The president appoints and the Senate confirms Supreme Court justices to assure that the laws and implementation thereof is in accordance with the Constitution. They do not rule us or lead us, nor should we follow them. If you are looking for a leader look to your religious leader, guru or yoga instructor. If you are looking for a ruler move to a country with a monarchy or dictatorship.
The election of one individual or domination of the system by one party will not ruin the country — if we don’t allow it. The framers built a system that would prevent ruination if the system is maintained. The danger is in an ignorant populace believing our government has more authority than it does. Rule by executive order, executive agreement, legislative trickery, rule making and judicial activism as practiced lately is where danger lies. The public must insist that our government function within the limits placed on it by the founders so we don’t become followers, we are, I hope, better than that.
DENNIS GORSETT
Grand Junction
Socialistic programs will not lead to destruction of nation
I’m tired of hearing how socialism is going to destroy our nation. People are saying this election is a choice between capitalism and socialism.
Neither is true. First things first. Socialism, like capitalism, is not a form of government. They’re economic practices. I hate to break it to you, but we already have socialistic policies in this nation. Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, public schools, public libraries, public parks, the police, firefighters, EMTs and even the U.S. military are all socialistic by their nature. Even the roads you drive on and the state/national parks that we all enjoy are here because of socialism. None of these programs are going to lead to the destruction of our nation.
Yes, some countries that have implemented socialistic policies have had hard times. That’s less about the policies implemented and more with their economies not being divested enough to withstand a crash in a single market like oil. Or they fail due to rampant corruption and fascism.
Other countries with socialistic policies like most of Western Europe, Canada, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand balance these policies with capitalism. You can’t have a purely socialistic or capitalistic economy. You must have a balance of the two.
GREGORY FOSTER
Grand Junction