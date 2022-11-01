Bobbie Daniel will put in the work and get results
Nothing says you are not qualified for office than having your entire 30-day campaign all about Tina Peters, they cheated, and Tina Peters. Our entire community is over it. This is not a revolving reality TV show. Charlie Pink is out of touch with Mesa County voters, and what is important to them.
I run a veteran-owned business, and we actually have serious problems. These last few years have been a war on business, police and energy, not the ideal environment for trying to provide a service, and jobs for folks. Now more than ever, we need sound and rational people in every level of government, especially here at home.
We have skyrocketing inflation, people literally cannot heat their homes, put gas in their cars, or put groceries in their carts, and Charlie Pink is pounding the Tina Peters drum. Talk about being tone-deaf. Pink’s extremism leads to no solutions, just complaining. He has set forth no vision of his own.
Good thing one candidate has shown class, positivity and has put in the real work resulting in sound policy ideas. Please join me in voting for a qualified candidate focused on real issues. Please vote for Bobbie Daniel.
COLE RATH
Grand Junction
Bobbie Daniel has what we need in a commissioner
I know from personal experience that Bobbie Daniel really does collaborate with our community to solve local problems. She has been working with local non-profits, round-table discussions and current community leadership. I know because I run one of those round-tables on suicide prevention and homelessness.
Bobbie has done her homework and is running for the right reason. She also serves with us in the Rotary Club of Grand Junction. She is an incredible asset to have!
We often talk about wanting young leaders who are prepared, care and put people first. She has the qualities of commitment, personal responsibility, compassion, trust and honor in her character, and she’s honest. We also talk about moving forward in an abundance mindset. For these reasons I will be voting for her. I fully support Bobbie Daniel for the Board of County Commissioners.
ANDY SWEET
Grand Junction
Republican plans will hurt older Americans
The Republican Party is ecstatic about the current inflationary situation, maybe because that is the only issue they are pinning their hopes on to retake Congress.
Costs for goods were already at some of their highest levels before Biden took office, in part because of COVID relief spending enacted under President Trump. That money exceeds current Democratic spending by $1 trillion and kept many households and businesses flush with cash and ready to spend once restrictions eased. This cash influx, pent up demand along with supply chain issues have been big drivers of the current inflationary situation.
It appears there is no Republican plan to combat inflation, several ideas are being promoted within the party, such as raising the eligibility age for Medicare and SSI to 70. Raising the age limit for Medicare means folks will need to stay on private insurance or go uninsured until then, given that a repeal of Obamacare is also on the radar. Most recipients of Social Security, retiring at the current retirement age of 67, cannot afford to wait until 70 to collect benefits that they have been putting money into all of their working life.
Another popular Republican plan is extending the Trump tax cuts for corporations and the wealthy, both of these fly in the face of fighting inflation. Extending the three corporate tax breaks will add roughly $600 billion to the federal deficit in 10 years, outpacing Biden’s student debt relief program. In 2018 after the Tax Cuts Act, 91 profitable Fortune 500 companies paid no corporate income taxes and 379 profitable corporations paid a tax rate of just 11.3% on their income. Rather than pumping more dollars into the economy furthering inflation, Republicans should focus on enacting taxes on big corporations and the ultra-wealthy to reduce the deficit.
PAM RULE
Montrose
The tone of this election is a cause for concern
We’re writing in response to the plethora of recent political editorials, letters, You Said It blurbs, opinion columns and news articles that have appeared in the Sentinel recently about the state of politics in general and the 3rd Congressional District race in particular.
Some organizations and individuals have expressed alarm and frustration with the tenor of “us” vs. “them” political discourse these days. We share those concerns, especially with antagonistic personal attacks that currently masquerade as political rhetoric.
Case in point: When Lauren Boebert calls Adam Frisch “Aspen Adam” or a “lying liberal,” she is engaging in a personal attack on who Frisch is rather than on what he thinks, and we believe that kind of attack is wrong, primarily because it’s grounded in emotion rather than research and reason.
On the other hand, we believe it’s fair game for Frisch to call voters’ attention to Boebert’s anti-Western Slope voting record and her inability to pass meaningful legislation, insofar as she has promised to “fight” for us in Congress. But if “fighting” means name-calling, stereotyping and pointless personal antagonism, we’d rather have someone who promotes civil political discourse and discussion, as Frisch seems to do.
Our concern about the tone of this specific race might be applied, in a more general way, to the political climate of the whole country.
MAUREEN NEAL and LYN FRASER
Grand Junction
Don’t be surprised by sore losers in this election
When I was young and playing games with other children in the neighborhood or at the school playground, there was always some kid who, if he lost, would cry, “no fair!” We’ve heard that from our former president and a lot of his supporters. Now, some of those supporters are running for office. So, if they lose, when they cry “no fair,” it won’t come as any surprise.
ROBERT RIGGS
Paonia