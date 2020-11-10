Remember wildlife during COGCC rulemaking
Due to legislation passed last year, the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission (COGCC) in November will start to consider how to protect critical wildlife habitat, such as riparian areas (narrow strips of land next to streams, rivers, lakes, ponds, and wetlands), big game migration corridors, and species-specific habitat can be better protected from oil and gas.
The COGCC can best protect Colorado’s big game by preventing ground disturbance in all big game wildlife corridors. Oil and gas development places pressure on the natural habitats that wildlife depend upon and affects populations. We need to ensure that our wildlife populations thrive.
Those of us who hunt, fish, and recreate in the state know how important it is to maintain our big game populations, especially now during hunting season. If we want our local economies to thrive with the increased tourism this season brings, we must take steps to protect our wildlife, including enacting strong protections during the COGCC’s November oil and gas rulemakings.
Now is the time to have our voices heard. Tell the COGCC and the governor that in order to protect our way of life, we must safeguard big game and other species.
BEN KATZ
Paonia
Coloradans show care for creatures great and small
Sunday’s letter from David Poling regarding ranching vs. wildlife was so well phrased and heartfelt.
Lobby money has turned wildlife agencies and politicians into believing the only animal with any value is a piece of beef. We need wilderness areas to allow creatures who play specialized roles in the environment to be protected. I must also mention that some states have given themselves quite a reputation for enjoying the tearing apart of every innocent creature they can find. Vermont has one of the saddest records for their disregard of wildlife and killing just for the thrill.
Every creature has a role to play whether scattering seeds for new forest growth to a worm aerating our soil. Wolves generally cull diseased or aging animals. Animals are capable of emotion, they feel pain and many have devoted family lives. Our greed and encroachment into their needed territories make a sad story. I do thank those Colorado voters who care and know the value of “all creatures great and small.” And... shame on those African game hunters who know that lions have about 20 years left on the planet.
CAROL ABBOTT
Parachute
How can media declare winner when many votes left to count?
Is the news media “ALL KNOWING and ALL SEEING?” I am just tired of the news media, including you, telling me what is going to happen when the facts can possibly dictate otherwise. The numbers I am going to quote are from NBC News as of 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 9 (six days after the election): 75,641,833 votes for Biden and 71,252,670 votes for Trump for a difference of 4,389,148. There were still 8,481,642 votes yet to be counted, nearly twice the amount to put Trump over Biden.
LARRY M. HEAD
Hotchkiss
Navy veteran feels service was in vain after election results
The election of 2020 has shown that the majority of Americans hated a man more then they love their country.
How things have changed in 80 years since World War II. I feel like my Navy service in World War II to protect our AMERICAN WAY OF LIFE has been all in vain.
BOB STRONG
Montrose