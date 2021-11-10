Time to put zombie wells to rest for good
Halloween has wrapped up and it was great to see kids in the neighborhood on the lookout for zombies, ghosts and ghouls while trick-or-treating. But I was just alerted to zombies of another sort, perhaps even more dangerous than the undead — zombie oil and gas wells and just how many of them there are in Colorado.
If you go to the website wellwellwellColorado.com you can see how many unproductive and even abandoned wells exist in Colorado. These wells should have been plugged and the sites cleaned up, but Colorado doesn’t require companies to do so. It’s enough to make your skin crawl.
Fortunately, Colorado’s Oil and Gas Conservation Commission has a chance to change these regulations for the first time in years. We have to stop this ghoulish behavior on the part of oil and gas companies. I ask the commission to put these zombie wells to rest for good and change regulations to clean up our air and environment immediately.
MARY CARMAN
Clifton
Don’t want a return to ‘middle ages’ in education
Speaking as someone who has walked in her shoes, I completely understand the sentiments expressed by Chelsea Sullivan in her letter to the editor. Our family also holds high values like inclusion, open-mindedness, an evolving curiosity for knowledge, self-responsibility, integrity and supporting one another without fomenting division as we seek a quality education for children in Mesa County.
Our children are now 31 and 23 years old, and we, too, made the decision to homeschool after repeated violations of our values — a teacher demonizing Muslims to her students, a P.E. teacher leading a group of boys in the bullying of an “other” student, a principal’s comments to me that “boys will be boys” and “they are all from good families” when I approached him about repeated rock-throwing at my daughter, the hysteria over President Obama’s back-to-school speech that made me feel like I was engaged in an illicit drug deal in my effort to “opt-in” my son to listen — just to name a very few examples.
There were wonderful bright lights, as well. Cami Kidd inspired our book-hating son to love reading and become a Battle of the Books champion. And Kirk Golba worked so very hard to address bullying in the middle school my son attended, with very little parent interest or involvement. But, mostly, 12-20 years ago we were disappointed in the philosophies of the school district, which led us to homeschool the core curriculum.
As an important aside, in the process of homeschooling, I became so much more appreciative of the work and dedication so many teachers in the district have for our children. It was not easy work back then, and is even harder now. I had one student, they have 30-plus. Honestly, I don’t know how they do it!
Fast-forward to more recent years, my granddaughter is through elementary and now in middle school, and with recent school boards and a more enlightened sense of purpose, her educational experience has been positive. We have felt an ever-growing trust in district leadership the past 8-9 years. But now this county has elected three new members who epitomize regression and the suppression of true learning. I fear a return to the “middle ages” of education. To you new board members, please remember you are accountable to all in our district — even those who hold different definitions of what makes for good public education.
CYNDI CLARK
Grand Junction
Where have all the cries of voters fraud gone?
Locally and nationwide, I don’t hear any cries of election tampering. No rigged voting machines. No exotic conspiracy theories. No shouts of “Recount! I demand a recount!”
Maybe the Democrats should cry foul so they can falsely make the Republicans look crooked. It could tie up the news cycles with negativity for months. It could make our election process appear tainted and help spread division. What could it hurt?
But that would be deception by making false accusations. It would waste a lot of time and taxpayer dollars. Who would do that?
DOUG LUCKS
Grand Junction
COVID-19 vaccines should be required
To prevent further spread of the coronavirus, we should require everyone to get fully vaccinated, including a possible third dose, unless exempted by a sincerely held religious belief or medical condition. We should write to our legislators and executives at all levels of government.
ALVIN BLAKE
Grand Junction