Enough voters understood inflation is the result of excessive government spending. If Democrats had retained control of both congress and the presidency, they would have spent us into socialism. The Republican-controlled House will curb spending. High energy costs are also a major cause of inflation. The high costs are one thing, but soon we’ll be seeing shortages.
Democrats don’t want lower oil and gas prices. President Biden will maintain regulatory roadblocks to drilling and pipelines. He is closing down refineries. Democrats depend on climate change to justify seizing more power and spending trillions. They can’t allow us to be comfortable using oil and gas. Modern engineering will develop less expensive and more effective solutions than green energy.
Congresswoman Boebert’s possible defeat was in part because she was too close to former President Trump. President Trump didn’t handle defeat well. Democrats would love for him run again and he probably will. There are several potential Republican presidential candidates who can to win. We can have President Trump’s policies without his baggage.
A favorite Republican candidate is Governor Ron DeSantis. His victory in Florida was impressive. He has been a very successful governor. He did a great job handling COVID by keeping kids in school and focusing on the needs of the elderly. He’s a smart guy. He graduated from both Yale and Harvard Law. He served as a Naval Officer. President Trump calling DeSantis names reminds us of how annoying Trump can be.
Democrats said democracy was on the ballot. It was and their socialistic style of government was defeated, but Republican didn’t have a red wave. Fear of Trump and abortion held them back. Americans don’t want socialism, but they also don’t want four more years of President Trump. We saw in Florida what the American people want.
DAVID A. KEARSLEY
Mesa
Embracing violence is not what Jesus taught
Back in June, our dear Lauren Boebert, who occasionally pretends to represent Colorado’s 3rd District, bestowed upon the world a perfect jewel of comedy. To an audience of Christians at the Family Camp Meeting 2022 in Colorado Springs — where attendees were promised to “encounter the love of Jesus Christ” — she joked that Jesus, “Didn’t have enough (AR-15s) to keep his government from killing him.”
The audience ate it up. Which is curious, because in the actual Bible — the one Boebert has never read — Jesus rebukes Simon Peter for resorting to violence, miraculously re-attaches the ear of one of the officials sent to arrest him, and issues the ultimatum, “He who lives by the sword, dies by the sword.” All of this is rather inconvenient for Boebert, who clearly relishes the idea of armed conflict.
From my perch outside of Christianity, it’s obvious that Boebert is not a Christian, but merely leveraging Christian anxieties for her political ends. Jesus said, “You will know them by their fruits,” and Boebert has none.
The tragedy is that Boebert and those like her — Trump, Marjorie Greene, Doug Mastriano — are reshaping Christianity in their twisted image, and many Christians (not all) seem fine with it. Fine with a president who mocks the disabled and praises authoritarians (“blessed are the meek,” anyone?). Fine with invocations of civil war and the demonization of 50% of America. Fine with imagining Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace, murdering government officials with an AR-15.
In Luke 17:21, when Jesus was asked when the kingdom of God would come, he responded, “The kingdom of God is within you.” I encourage Boebert and her cohort to stop forcing their twisted version of Christianity on the rest of us, and focus on their own, inner kingdom.
JASON BOURGET
Mesa
Prenzlow’s comments were more than ‘perceived’ racist
Dan Prenzlow’s “back of the bus” statement was unfairly labeled by The Daily Sentinel headline as “perceived racist remark.” While the headline writer could be excused for not referring to it as “blatant,” it was beyond perceived.
Many, many years ago, as a teenager living in Oklahoma, I witnessed a Black domestic boarding a city bus and seating herself near the front of the bus. I felt for her ignominy when the bus driver refused to leave the bus stop until she eventually acceded to his request to “go to the back of the bus.”