Forestry work is rooted in our community
Trees play a vital role in our community and provide numerous benefits, especially in our desert environment. While heavy wet snow that blanketed the valley on Oct. 25 provided us with needed moisture, it also wrought havoc, causing breakage and damage to many of our trees.
The storm clearly demonstrates tree’s vulnerability to Mother Nature. We are also witnessing trees’ sensitivity at other times of the year; mostly from the lack of proper watering practices and resulting decline.
A heartfelt thank you and job well done to the Grand Junction Parks and Recreation’s Forestry division led by Rob Davis, his team of professionals and everyone else involved in the cleanup efforts.
I urge you to learn more about the trees growing in your yard and elsewhere, and challenge you to give them the care and respect they deserve.
TOM ZIOLA
Grand Junction Forestry Board
Grand Junction
The Constitution, the economy and Trump’s legacy are secure
Many Americans are tired of identity politics. President Trump did better with minorities than Bush, McCain or Romney. He doubled his support of four years ago. Trump’s populism, his helping minorities and blue collar workers, has resulted in a more robust Republican Party.
The Senate races will save the day for Republicans in spite of the hundreds of millions of dollars donated to Democrat challengers by billionaires. It appears, pending runoffs in Georgia, that Republicans will still hold the majority. The Senate will block radical programs, like the Green New Deal and court packing. President Trump’s tax cuts and trade deals are safe. A President Biden can only increase regulations.
COVID-19 undermined President Trump. Older voters didn’t like his response to the virus and how he balanced lockdowns with saving our economy. The virus was also the excuse for rushing through massive mail-in balloting without proper oversight. In an election this close it was just enough to tip the scales. President Trump’s focus on developing vaccines will soon kill COVID-19, but too late to save him.
A conservative Supreme Court and a Republican Senate will effectively balance power. The stock market will do well; it prefers government gridlock. The president will be returning to the wonderful life he left for government service knowing his legacy is secure. Our Constitution and economy are secure.
DAVID KEARSLEY
Mesa
Calls for unity are hypocritical after way Trump was treated
Isn’t it marvelous! The Democrats are now calling for unity and for everyone working together for the good of our country. Yet, over the last four years they and the media have done nothing for unity but have fought President Trump every step of the way. Such hypocrisy and double standards!
However, in spite of my disappointment in our politicians and the media, as a Christian, I will pray for Mr. Biden as I did for Mr. Trump, in that he will work for what is best for AMERICA and ALL her people.
GARY REEDER
Grand Junction
Patriots don’t accept ‘false award’ given to Biden
The Democrats and their complicit media, including Fox News now, are manipulating the minds of the public by calling Joe Biden the “president-elect.” He has not been elected yet! And, God willing, he will not be. We patriots believe the courts will overturn the false award given to Biden.
RICHARD HOPKINS
Grand Junction
Navy veteran believes service in Vietnam was of consequence
With respect for, but in contrast to Bob Strong’s conclusion that his World War II service was in vain, I believe that my service in Vietnam was not.
The Vietnam era was a time of much internal conflict in the United States, and it generated loud and sometimes violent protest of our presence there.
But we made it through, and freedoms — particularly that of the free speech that we continue to enjoy today despite attempts to suppress it — are a constant and solid reminder of what a democracy is all about.
A vote can be either an affirmation or a protest of each of our individual points of view regarding the status quo. I honor our individual right to speak our voices no matter the way the ball drops.
BILL WAGNER
Grand Junction