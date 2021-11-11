Political leaders need to focus on solving problems
Both major political parties today fall short in effective leadership, which requires honesty, skill, ability to compromise and pragmatism instead of ideological purity. However, the tragic transformation of the Republican Party merits special attention.
The virtues of probity, duty, respect for the law and belief in democratic principles have all been seriously degraded by a disturbing metamorphosis of the historic Republican Party. The resulting party resembles a cult of personality led by someone who is driven by an insatiable demand for personal attention and obeisance. This cult is often, although not solely, characterized by authoritarianism, belligerence, dishonesty, enmity and selfishness — all enemies of justice, truth, tolerance and statesmanship.
Our country needs leadership focused on solving very difficult problems and devoid of fear-driven, worship of a divisive personality. Crucial times call for a mix of leadership skills and seeing that those with differing views are not enemies. It would be lamentable if history erroneously recorded our time as one in which privileged and selfish autocrats acted only on what was best for them and nobody else.
DALE C. STAPLETON
Grand Junction
Allow former employee to ski at Vail Resorts
Former Aspen Daily News columnist Johnny Boyd correctly predicted that other resorts would follow Chicago billionaire Lester Crown’s Aspen Skiing Company’s lead by using petty tyranny to smother dissent. And so it has begun.
Regarding journalist Kelli Duncan’s article on Vail Resort’s stripping “the last good thing away from me … skiing with my dad,” shame on Vail’s corporate behavior (“Vail Resorts moves to permanently ban ex-employee from resort-owned property,” Oct. 12, Vail Daily).
Prayers for justice for the brave, courageous Daniel Herrick. Group-think often pervades monopolies in company towns. We all should be grateful to the unnamed Vail employee who stated that she didn’t think Herrick would “hurt or harm anyone” and Vail Police detective Greg Schwartz, who recommended that the case be closed “with no further action” in the face of Vail’s bullying.
It is important that our political elites — U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, state Sen. Kerry Donovan, our U.S. Senators — protect the people’s land, our national forests, that these local monopolies lease from us, the public, for the Daniel Herricks. We the people have God-given rights to “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
LEE MULCAHY
Basalt
COVID vaccinations are safe and effective
Be smart. Be loving. Be patriotic. Get vaccinated!
In Mesa County and the rest of the Western Slope, we have been in a COVID-19 surge for months, and it has worsened significantly in the past few weeks. Our hospitals are now chock-a-block full. Most, by far, of the hospitalized COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated. The least offensive adjective I can use to describe people who refuse vaccination is misinformed.
Vaccination makes you much less likely to catch COVID-19. If you do have a breakthrough infection, you are much less likely to get really sick, be hospitalized or die. There are very few real medical or religious reasons not to get vaccinated. The vaccination is safe. It was thoroughly tested, is now fully approved in adults, and has been used in hundreds of millions of people. It does not affect fertility, and pregnant women should get vaccinated, too. Be smart and get vaccinated.
You are much less likely to transmit COVID-19 if you are vaccinated. Remember the second most important commandment, as stated by Jesus in the book of Matthew, about loving your neighbor. Think of your susceptible neighbors and all the front-line health workers who are toiling. For your family, friends and neighbors, get vaccinated.
Make Mesa County strong. Make Colorado strong. Make the United States strong. Patriots do their civic duty and get vaccinated.
I have stated only facts in this letter. If you think otherwise, you are sadly misinformed. If you have not gotten vaccinated, unless you have a truly valid reason, you are part of the problem, not the solution. Get vaccinated!
CHUCK BREAUX, MD
Fruita