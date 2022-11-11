This Veterans Day in 2022, it is good to reflect on positives in our lives as veterans living in western Colorado. We live in a beautiful and clean area, surrounded by nature, but also with plenty of services close to us. We have one of the best VA Medical Centers in the nation in Grand Junction that serves all of western Colorado and eastern Utah. We also have VA Clinics in Montrose, Glenwood Springs, Craig and Durango. There is a beautiful state veterans cemetery in Grand Junction, which is free for veterans and their spouses who are Colorado residents and meet service qualifications. We also have a Veterans Community Living Center in Rifle.
There are many wonderful organizations all around us who support veterans. Each county has a Veterans Service Officer (VSO), who can assist with VA claims and other support. You can find the VSO near you here: vets.colorado.gov/services/county-veterans-service-offices. There is a state Veterans Office in Grand Junction and Durango, which house regional VSOs. The VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) and DAV (Disabled American Veterans) have VSOs available to assist. We also have a state Consolidated Veterans Services Representative based out of Grand Junction who focuses on helping veterans who are job seekers, and works with employers to hire veterans. Western Colorado additionally has a Reserve Component Transition Assistance Advisor, which can help with Reserve, National Guard, Retirement, Tricare and other specific needs. Help is out there, and there are choices.
Additionally, the local VFWs, American Legion, DAV, Warrior Resource Center in Montrose, the Western Slope Veterans Coalition in Glenwood Springs, the Veterans Art Center in Grand Junction, and others provide social outlets and other services for local veterans.
Colorado has benefits for disabled veterans, such as free license plates with no registration fees at 50% or higher, which also provides free access to Colorado State Parks. Free lifetime fishing and small game license is available at 60% and higher. Our state Veterans Community Living Centers, with one in Western Colorado in Rifle, is free at 70%. Veterans qualify for a limited property tax exemption as well.
With the PACT Act being signed in August, this helps to open up even more veterans for services, adds new presumptives for environmental hazards from the wars in Afghanistan, Iraq and Vietnam. Important to Vietnam Era Veterans with this new legislation is that boots on the ground in Laos, Thailand, Guam and certain areas of Cambodia and Johnston Atoll are now presumed to have been exposed to Agent Orange. This has already opened up the opportunity for more veterans to apply for benefits and surviving spouses can also apply if the veteran has passed. There is no time limit to these disability or survivor claims.
With the future planning for when a veteran passes, please be sure that your loved ones know where your DD214 is, that you have preregistered at the Veterans Cemetery if that is your wish and you have other affairs in order at all ages. Please note that the VA has a limited burial benefit, which not all veterans qualify for, and they do not help with funeral home costs. This is an unfortunate misconception that some veterans and loved ones have. The State Veterans Cemetery is free, but the mortuary is not. Another misconception is that when a veteran passes, their monthly disability payment will stop and survivor benefits is an entirely new claim, which needs to be applied for. Be sure to also notify DFAS (Defense Financial Accounting Service) if they are getting retirement pay as well. Retirement pay only will continue at a different rate if the veteran has elected for survivor benefits.
Contact your local VSO of choice if you have a new claim, were previously denied, have questions or need assistance.
Thank you for your service, and welcome home.
It is an honor to be of service to our veterans.
ANTHONY LEE
Mesa County VSO
MICHAEL SMITH
Consolidated Veterans Services Representative
Here is the literal definition of liberal
The name-calling that dominates our election process motivated me to look up some terms in the dictionary. Here is the first one I researched:
Liberal: From the Latin, meaning free; also the root of liberty and liberated; politically, a person who supports civil rights, human rights, democracy, freedom of speech, freedom of religion, freedom of the press and a market economy.
My source was Webster’s New Collegiate Dictionary.