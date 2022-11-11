Western Colorado is an oasis for our veterans

This Veterans Day in 2022, it is good to reflect on positives in our lives as veterans living in western Colorado. We live in a beautiful and clean area, surrounded by nature, but also with plenty of services close to us. We have one of the best VA Medical Centers in the nation in Grand Junction that serves all of western Colorado and eastern Utah. We also have VA Clinics in Montrose, Glenwood Springs, Craig and Durango. There is a beautiful state veterans cemetery in Grand Junction, which is free for veterans and their spouses who are Colorado residents and meet service qualifications. We also have a Veterans Community Living Center in Rifle.