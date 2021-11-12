OWL offers hands-on outdoor eduction
School District 51’s Outdoor Wilderness Lab, fondly referred to as OWL, is entering its ninth year of providing sixth grade students with meaningful learning opportunities by experiencing science and overcoming social-emotional challenges outside.
Earlier this month, 15 members of the Western Colorado Community Foundation’s Conservation, Outdoor Recreation and Environment (CORE) Giving Circle, were privileged to visit OWL, located at the Gateway School. While local media has highlighted OWL over the past several years, seeing the students and educators with our own eyes drove home the importance of hands-on outdoor education, its many lasting benefits and the need for school district leadership to take an active role in supporting OWL and its expansion plans.
Students spend three days and two nights on campus where they learn everything from watershed health to astronomy. In addition to curriculum-based science lessons, students participate in activities like wildlife identification, which are co-taught with Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Finally, students also have time to reflect and bond with their peers around a campfire after a contemplative night hike.
This learning and personal growth all takes place against the backdrop of the Dolores River and Unaweep Canyon where students gain a deeper appreciation of western Colorado’s unique landscape.
OWL is offered to all middle schools in D51 and will serve approximately 1,000 students this school year. With a commitment from school district leadership to prioritize the continuation of the Outdoor Wilderness Lab, all D51 learners can look forward to sixth grade and their own unique OWL experience.
In today’s challenging-to-navigate digital world, OWL offers a much-needed space for youth to disconnect and to see the world and themselves differently. The Community Foundation and the CORE Fund are pleased to support this important work. We encourage school district, business and community leaders to do the same.
BARB CHAMBERLIN and DAVID B. MILLER
CORE Fund co-founders
Empathy, respect will bring temperature down
Steve ErkenBrack’s op-ed finds the common interests, common sense and common humanity that we need right now. We’re faced with challenges that are inherently global, yet threaten each of us in different ways.
We need to listen. Empathy, respect and curiosity are powerful tools to bring the temperature down — both literally and figuratively.
I volunteered for Citizens’ Climate Lobby four years ago because their advocacy model is built around those principles. From CCL’s core values page, “We take the most generous approach to other people as possible — appreciation, gratitude and respect. We listen, we work to find common values and we endeavor to understand our own biases. We are honest and firm. We know that there is a place for protest, but our approach is to build consensus — that’s what will bring enduring change.”
Thanks to ErkenBrack for reminding us that we all have a stake in this transition. We bring different experiences, ideas and concerns.
All are worthy of consideration. Citizens’ Climate Lobby has chapters on the Western Slope in Grand Junction, Durango and Montrose.
KATHY FACKLER
Durango
Consider consignment this holiday season
Amidst supply shortages and increasing prices, I encourage everyone in the Grand Valley and on the Western Slope to consider the many options to purchase gifts second hand.
There are a number of consignment and donation-based retail stores with an expansive variety of nearly new or brand new items that will brighten any person’s gift receiving experience. And for that “impossible” person, check out all the antique shops with room after room of unique items. My husband is one of those impossible people and I found an antique German weather station at A Robin’s Nest — the perfect birthday gift for the inquisitive engineer.
Shopping second hand keeps dollars local, generates local sales tax and keeps items one step further from the landfill. And if you shop at stores like Goodwill or Heirlooms for Hospice, your spending supports further good in the community.
CHRISTINA SCHUKTZ
Grand Junction