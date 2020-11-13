Thank you for protecting Colorado water
The Colorado River District is humbled and grateful for the support voters in our 15 counties showed for protecting Western Colorado water. Measure 7A passed with a district-wide 72% approval. That so many of you agreed with our mission and aspirations went beyond our most hoped-for expectations. We offer our thanks and a pledge to use the money wisely and with great effect in our ongoing efforts to protect West Slope water.
Western Colorado water has been much sought after to the east and the west since our founding at the beginning of the last century. The story has not changed, but the urgency to protect the Colorado River system is magnified with population growth in Colorado and the Southwest U.S., higher temperatures and the never-ending quest for water supply. Western Colorado cannot become the sacrifice zone for the benefit of others.
We will now have the resources to bolster the basic protections for the Colorado River system that we’ve always maintained, with the added financial muscle to help our constituents with projects throughout the district and in all areas of water use, including clean reliable drinking water, water for food production and water that supports the environment and our recreation economy.
Water in the arid West is a conservative issue; it’s a progressive issue. It’s an irrigator’s issue and it’s a boater’s issue. If you brush your teeth, it’s an issue. It’s everybody’s issue, even though it’s so easy to take water for granted. We take seriously the trust our constituents have vested in us to be the watchdog of our precious resource.
It takes financial resources, talent and skill to protect the water resources that make western Colorado the beautiful, vital region we know it to be today. Other people want that resource. We say they will have a big fight to get it, today, tomorrow and into the future.
Thank you for supporting ballot question 7A.
ANDY MUELLER
General Manager
Colorado River District
Glenwood Springs
Citizens must insist on a peaceful transfer of power
The message that too many letter-to-the-editor writers convey is that “Trump did a good job” and “Biden and the Dems are stealing the election.”
I ask, are the 200,000 plus deaths and the current explosion of COVID-19 indications of “a good job”?
Is questioning good science and promoting to a desperate public unproven cures for a pandemic doing a good job?
Is the divisiveness and insecurity that all feel ( gun sales are through the roof all over our country) a sign of a well managed nation?
Is lying about the most mundane (crowd numbers at his inauguration)and most serious things (whether the COVID is a serious health issue) documented tens of thousands of times, the sign of a good leader?
Is fomenting racial hatred and conspiracy theories like QAnon an indication of someone who is looking out for the welfare of the country’s people?
Is using the U.S. military to quash peaceful constitutionally protected protests (including the abductions of civilians by unmarked semi-military troops in U.S. cities) what you call “a good job”?
Is endangering the oldest democracy on the planet by refusing to allow a peaceful transition of government the sign of a stable national leader?
If you answer yes to any of these, then you are supporting the undermining of our society as we have known it since the end of the Civil War.
As citizens of this democratic republic, and based on the rule of law as written in our Constitution, we must insist on the peaceful transition from the Trump administration to that of the President-elect Joe Biden who won the election with more than the required 270 electoral college votes and a large margin of the popular vote.
THOMAS ACKER
Grand Junction
Enough with the plastic cups to spell out messages
Why do local schools (talkin’ to you Pomona and Redlands Middle School) persist in using plastic cups to spell out messages on fences? Those cups do not recycle; they go to the landfill. We have enough plastic waste in the world without encouraging students to create more. If they have to make messages, use paper cups. I really hope I never see a plastic message celebrating Earth Day!
JAN WEEKS
Grand Junction