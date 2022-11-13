Spirit of Christmas Walk is back and better than ever
The annual Spirit of Christmas Walk is returning by popular demand after having been “hibernating” for a few years. The “Walk” will be the year’s largest and most varied collection of entertainers at a single event on the Western Slope. We are expecting to have more than 300 entertainers roving and performing on downtown’s beautiful and sparkling Main Street and inside downtown’s unique shops.
Performing will be a wide range of individual musicians, music students, barbershop quartets, choirs, jazz bands, clowns, poets, and theater and dance groups. We encourage any and all who wish to join in entertaining in any way, to simply come on down. Of course, Santa Claus will be there as usual, along with horse drawn carriage rides.
Businesses will be open until 8:30 p.m. and will be serving complimentary hot drinks and treats. Hundreds of carolers will be popping in and out of the shops and on the sidewalks singing, playing and performing for, (and with) us as we enjoy our downtown Christmas shopping.
This old fashioned event is a gift from your downtown merchants and is totally free. The event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9.
MARK SMITH
Owner, Main Street Bagels
Urrutys also gave back to our local arts community
A bit more history to add to the story about the lively handball competition at the historic Plaza Urrutia. There is more to the story of Jean Urruty, who built the handball court on farmland next to his house at what is now Canyon View Park.
Both Jean and his wife Benerita were influential benefactors to projects they cared about in Grand Junction. Benerita cared about the arts. In 1984, she gave $10,000 as seed money for a possible future performing arts center.
Her gift came as cash in a sack she delivered herself. She brought it to the office of the Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra, where an early effort at establishing an endowment was underway. The “Urruty Fund,” as it became known, grew in value to more than $34,000. The money was passed to the Avalon Theatre Project, making a reality of Benerita’s dream.
As well as the Urruty Fund, the symphony orchestra board transferred $8,000 to the nascent endowment now known as the Grand Junction Symphony Foundation. The success and growth of the Foundation can be traced back to that initial gift from Benerita Urruty.
WANDA PUTNAM
Grand Junction Symphony Foundation Board Member
Why Independents made a big difference this year
So, what the heck happened in this midterm election? My explanation: Independents are taking the political front seat and no one really understands them.
Need proof? In 3rd Congressional District, where a historic and controversial map redraw favored Republicans by 9 points, 39% of the vote came from Independents. We were all told that no one had a chance in Hades of beating Lauren Boebert, and yet, here we are facing a razor-thin race that is likely to be decided by a mere handful of votes (and an automatic recount).
Really think about that.
Midterm elections have had historically low turnouts for both Democrats and Republicans, but Independents came out of the woodwork on Nov. 8. Partially, I believe, because many candidates focused on Independent voters in their marketing, stumping and one-on-one conversations. Partisan politics has become so ingrained — and therefore, predictable — that most candidates assumed they would have their party’s support, so they focused on the only minds that might actually be listening.
I’ve often heard from local party insiders, Dem and GOP, that Independents really side with one party or another and that they’re just uncomfortable to commit. I believe they are wrong. I believe Independents are just that, people who don’t like labels, for one, but also people who stand on the same common ground as most D’s and R’s — health, welfare, safety, so on — but take an issue on its merits, filtering ideas through their core beliefs, but past most peer pressure and a set list of prescribed and predetermined positions.
Isn’t that how all of life’s important decisions should be made, though? I think so and, apparently, so do a lot of others who voted last Tuesday.
JOANN KALENAK
Hotchkiss
Acceptance, kindness prevail in midterms
The 2022 election is almost over. Thank you.
Moving forward, many like myself said no to hate. No to spewing lies and ugliness toward others with different beliefs and values. Many said no to antisemitism and racism. No to hatred and vitriol towards trans people and LGBTQ families. No to misogyny and draconian abortion laws. Yes to inclusion, acceptance and simple kindness towards others.