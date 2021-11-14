Hold new school board members accountable
The conservative bloc of District 51 School Board candidates won fair and square. See how easy that was? No crying foul because the outcome of the election did not go my way. No pointing fingers, name calling or sowing division. No need to concoct delusional conspiracies about rigged elections. The conservatives were mobilized and enthusiastic and they won. This is how rational, responsible adults accept a loss in a democracy.
Despite our concessions of victory that a civil democracy expects, we can still be disappointed. We can still observe that these candidates ran on a divisive partisan platform that had little to do with the daily needs faced by students and staff in the district. We can recognize that the primary message they used to mobilize their supporters was based on the lie that the district is teaching critical race theory. This rhetoric of, “They’re coming for your children,” became the battle cry of the uninformed and antagonistic toward public education. Still, despite miring our kids’ futures in the ugliness of partisan politics, the people have spoken and we must accept the results of this free and fair election.
That said, I’ll offer a word of encouragement to those like me who awoke with a pit in their stomach — we still have power. The new board members vowed to listen to the community, to remain transparent, to spend our tax dollars responsibly and most importantly, they vowed to serve all students to help them achieve their full potential. Not only is this their promise, it’s also their duty. We can hold them accountable to this. Not through threats of violence, not by coming to meetings armed and in tactical gear, not through petty intimidation and screaming curses, as was inflicted upon the previous board. Rather, if you are concerned about the direction the Board takes, voice your concerns respectfully, but persistently. Share your views in person and again in writing. Ask questions and expect answers. Never forget this elected board serves the people who elected them — all of the people. Speak your truth and do not relent.
Most of all, don’t lose hope! I for one will give these new board members the benefit of the doubt that despite our political disagreements we can still work together for the future of our kids.
MATTHEW CROWE
Grand Junction
County needs to reinstate COVID restrictions
Over the last month I have watched the rise of the number of COVID-19 cases on the COVID-19 dashboard. As I write this letter our weekly rate of new cases is over 500 and 10% positivity. We have 77 people from Mesa and surrounding counties in local hospitals for COVID. We must do something to stop the wildfire of COVID in our community.
To that end, I ask that the county impose/re-impose the following:
■ Limit the number of people allowed at indoor events based upon the square footage of the room.
■ Require a minimum of 6 feet between tables at restaurants.
■ Require masks for all indoor events.
■ Require businesses to disinfect at minimum once a day, or between guests.
■ Require businesses to make hand sanitizer available for all customers.
■ Move District 51 schools to online only for one month to allow the quarantine of students and teachers.
■ Allow booster shots for everyone that’s been vaccinated for 6 months.
In the last several months, the county has gotten complacent. Many people no longer wear masks, the number of people getting vaccinated has slowed and people are no longer taking the precautions needed.
We’re moving into a time of year where people move indoors due to the weather and will begin to gather for holiday events. Our hospitals are already maxed out. As a city, as a county, we need to do everything we can to protect ourselves and protect each other from COVID.
GREGORY FOSTER
Grand Junction
Thank you from Grand Marshal of vets’ parade
I would like to thank Anthony Lee, Mesa County Veterans Services Officer, the Veterans Committee of the Western Slope and the Air Force Association for the privilege and honor of serving as Grand Marshal in the 2021 Veterans Day Parade.
It was with immense pride and humility that I was able to represent all veterans on Nov. 6. The participants, welcoming crowd and great weather helped to make the day even more special.
JIM HUGHES
Grand Junction